(Omaha) -- Sterling’s Macy Richardson and Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier won Class D state titles on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships.
Richardson won the girls triple jump championship with a season-best jump of 36-02.00 while Hosier won the boys long jump at 21-05.50.
The state championships were only one part of big days for both Richardson and Hosier. The Sterling standout also qualified first in the 300 meter hurdle preliminaries (47.06) and second in the 100 hurdle preliminaries (15.74). Hosier advanced to the 100 meter dash (11.27) and 200 meter dash (23.38) finals, qualifying fourth and seventh, respectively. Finals will be contested on Thursday.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt finished behind Hosier in the long jump, leaping 20-05.50 for a second place finish. Falls City Sacred Heart’s Ella Simon also took a medal with a fifth-place run in the 3200 (12:45.20).
In addition, Elmwood-Murdock’s Delaney Frahm qualified fifth in the girls 300 hurdles (48.78) and Sterling’s Dakota Ludemann qualified sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 (12.95) and 200 (27.24).
Check out the other finishes from KMAland athletes in the Class D meet below:
GIRLS
9. Falls City Sacred Heart — 4x800 meter relay: Ella Simon, Lainey Ebel, London Nachtigal, Olivia Eickhoff (10:43.05)
14. Emma Harms, Sterling — shot put (32-08.75)
18. Sela Rikli, Elmwood-Murdock — 100 hurdles (17.60)
18. Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart — triple jump (31-04.25)
22. London Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart — 400 meters (1:05.77)
DQ. Elmwood-Murdock — 4x800 meter relay: Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott, Delaney Frahm
BOYS
9. Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — 300 hurdles (43.12)
9. Falls City Sacred Heart — 4x800 meter relay: Jakob Jordan, James Froeschl, Evan Keithley, Jake Froeschl (8:47.61)
12. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 110 hurdles (16.92)
12. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 300 hurdles (43.32)
13. Andrew Richardson, Sterling — discus throw (132-11)
14. Tanner McDonald, Sterling — discus throw (132-01)
16. Del Casteel, Falls City Sacred Heart — 110 hurdles (17.07)
16. Del Casteel, Falls City Sacred Heart — 300 hurdles (44.25)
16. Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart — discus (124-03)
17. Derek Buss, Sterling — 100 meters (11.71)
17. Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — 110 hurdles (17.18)
19. Derek Buss, Sterling — 200 meters (23.80)
21. Andrew Harms, Sterling — 3200 meters (11:17.19)
23. Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock — 3200 meters (11:25.72)
23. Sam Boldt, Sterling — 100 meters (12.27)
23. Wyatt Rathe, Sterling — long jump (17-11)
—. Jake Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — high jump (NH)