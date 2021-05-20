(KMAland) -- The Sterling girls won the Class D State Championship on Thursday.
The Jets scored 36 points. Macy Richardson won the 100 hurdles (15.36) and 300 hurdles (46.18). Dakotah Ludemann was fifth in the 100 (12.85) and seventh in the 200 (27.81).
Elmwood-Murdock finished fifth in the 4x400 (4:20.43)
On the boys side, Elmwood-Murdock finished sixth at the Class D State Meet.
The Knights scored 29 points. Cade Hosier won the triple jump (44-05.75), took third in the 100 (11.24) and sixth in the 200 (23.06).
Falls City-Sacred Heart claimed seventh in the 4x100 and Brogan Nachtigal took eighth in the shot put (48-05.50).
Sterling's Sam Boldt was seventh in the triple jump (41-01).
View the full results here.