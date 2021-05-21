(KMAland) -- The Class B and C State Track Meets began in Nebraska on Friday.
Check out the full rundowns below.
Nebraska Class B Girls
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson qualified for the finals of the 100 and 200 with preliminary times of 12.15 and 25.91.
Nebraska City's Madi Mitchell finished fourth in the shot put (39-02.25). Alexis Hoover was 23rd in the 400 (1:03.75) and 21st in the 200 (27.06).
Plattsmouth's 4x800 team of Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Mesinger and Natalie Briggs finished seventh in 10:05.32.
Meisnger was 15th in the 400 (1:02.34), Emily Macias 12th in the 200 (26.30) and Payton Haugaard was 16th in the pole vault (8-00). Savanna Berger finished the 100 in 23rd (13.11).
Auburn's Jaeleigh Darnell finished 13th in the shot put (36-04.25) and Jerzie Maher was 14th in the pole vault (8-06).
Nebraska Class B Boys
Plattsmouth's Kaleb Wooten claimed seventh in the 3200 with a time of 10:06.96. Randall Aguilar was 18th in the long jump, Brayden Zaliauskas was 20th in the discus (126-11), Dakota Minshall finished 16th in the 300 hurdles (41.80) and Rece Baker claimed ninth in the 200 (22.79) and 16th in the 100 (11.32)
Auburn's Dan Frary took fifth in the long jump (21-09.50) and Ryan Binder was 10th (21-09.50). Connor Clark finished the 300 hurdles in 19th (42.47).
Nebraska City's MJ Nelson took 13th in the 200 (22.91) and their 4x800 quartet finished 14th (8:48.10)
Nebraska Class C Girls
Conestoga's Danie Parriott finished third in the 3200 (12:11.35), Louisville's Sophie Korytowski was sixth (12:34.26), Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald was 17th (13:02.15) and Palmyra's Ava Palm finished 19th (13:03.75)
Syracuse scored nine points on Friday. Lilly Vollertson finished fourth in the shot put with a chuck of 40-01.50. Kennedy Stanley jumped 10-00 in the pole vault for seventh. The 4x800 team of Abby Ortiz, Eva Brammier, Kadyn Sisco and Ellie Wilkinson finished seventh (10:17.75). Delainey Cast finished 15th in the triple (33-11.25)
Jordan Albrecht (Johnson County Central) finished 10th in the shot put with a heave of 37-06.75.
Cadance Stenger (Louisville) was 11th and 13th in the 200 and 100 with respective times of 26.64 and 12.88. Lourdes Central Catholic's Brianna Fulton was ninth in the 200 (26.54) and 15th in the 400 (1:01.88). Kyla Davis (Palmyra) was 22nd in the triple jump (32-02).
Nebraska Class C Boys
Lourdes Central Catholic's Beau Lee was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-07.75. Johnson County Central's Hunter Haughton was 23rd(18-04.25).
Conestoga's Lane Fox was ninth in the 300 hurdles (42.23) and 11th in the 400 (51.99). Louisville's Talon Ball was 18th in the 400. Teammate Tyler Euans finished 20th in the 3200 (11:01.46).
Syracuse's Burton Brandt qualified for the 300-meter hurdle finals (42.09). Sam Bennett finished 13th. Brandt was 12th in the 110 hurdles (15.87).
Weeping Water's Wes Reiman tossed 48-05 in the shot put.
View full results from Friday's action here.
Missouri Class 2 Boys
South Holt's Hayden Elifrits finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 15.41 meters.
View the full results https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=2262.