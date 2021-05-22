(Omaha) -- Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson won a pair of state titles while Syracuse star Jessie Moss nabbed a state tile of her own on Saturday at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships.
Thompson won the 100 and 200 meter dash in Class B while Moss was the Class C high jump champion. Also in Class C, Syracuse’s Ellie Wilkinson was runner-up in the 1600 meter run.
Auburn’s Dan Frary was the high finisher for the area on the boys side Saturday, finishing in third place in the Class B triple jump.
Check out all the area athletes and their finishes from Saturday at the Class B and C meets below.
GIRLS
1. Class C High Jump: Jessie Moss, Syracuse (5-06.00)
1. Class B 100 Meter Dash: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.16)
1. Class B 200 Meter Dash: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (25.36)
2. Class C 1600 Meter Run: Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (5:24.66)
4. Class B Long Jump: Desire Mowery, Auburn (17-01.75)
4. Class C 4x400 Meter Relay: Syracuse — Kadyn Sisco, Delainey Cast, Kennedy Stanley, Ellie Wilkinson (4:11.76)
5. Class C 1600 Meter Run: Danie Parriott, Conestoga (5:27.65)
10. Class C 4x100 Meter Relay: Syracuse — Kennedy Stanley, Kamdyn Stanley, Hannah Knox, Delainey Cast (51.13)
11. Class C 800 Meter Run: Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (2:24.37)
11. Class B 4x100 Meter Relay: Plattsmouth — Emily Macias, Kennedy Miller, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger (50.75)
12. Class B Discus Throw: Jocelyn Lambert, Auburn (113-08)
12. Class B 800 Meter Run: Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (2:25.66)
12. Class C 4x100 Meter Relay: Lourdes Central Catholic — Kassidy Olsen, Sofia Fulton, Brianna Fulton, Aspen Meyer (51.66)
13. Class C 800 Meter Run: Danie Parriott, Conestoga (2:28.99)
13. Class C Long Jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (15-09.00)
13. Class B 4x400 Meter Relay: Plattsmouth — Jozlyn Barnes, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs (4:18.01)
15. Class B 800 Meter Run: Jessica Meisinger, Plattsmouth (2:27.71)
18. Class B High Jump: Krista Hardy, Plattsmouth (4-10)
19. Class B High Jump: Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood (4-10.00)
20. Class B Discus Throw: Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (101-11)
—Ashleigh Kirkendall, Falls City (NH)
BOYS
3. Class B Triple Jump: Dan Frary, Auburn (44-05.50)
4. Class C 300 Meter Hurdles: Burton Brandt, Syracuse (40.71)
6. Class C 4x400 Meter Relay: Louisville — Talon Ball, Eric Heard, Sam Ahl, Cordale Moxey (3:28.86)
7. Class B Pole Vault: Dakota Minshall, Plattsmouth (13-00.00)
7. Class B 110 Meter Hurdles: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (16.27)
11. Class B 4x100 Meter Relay: Plattsmouth — Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall (44.24)
13. Class B 1600 Meter Run: Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth (4:41.40)
14. Class B Pole Vault: Eli Unruh, Auburn (12-06.00)
16. Class B 4x100 Meter Relay: Ashland-Greenwood — Jaylyn Horton, Presley Harms, Jaiden Tweton, Jadah Laughlin (52.38)
17. Class B Shot Put: Wes Reiman, Weeping Water (45-11.25)
21. Class C 800 Meter Run: Eric Heard, Louisville (2:06.63)
22. Class B Shot Put: Jaden Nolte, Falls City (42-10.50)