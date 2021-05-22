(Jefferson City) -- Eight state championships were won by KMAland athletes at the Class 1 Missouri State Track & Field Championships in Jefferson City on Saturday.
The Mound City boys and East Atchison and Rock Port girls, meanwhile, posted top four team finishes. The Panthers were second in the boys standings with 48 points, finishing behind Green City’s 87. East Atchison took third with 33 points in the girls race, and Rock Port was fourth with 32.
Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom doubled up with championships in the shot put (40-08.25) and discus throw (126-10) while the East Atchison girls 4x800 meter relay team of Keena Merriweather, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin and Tommi Martin also won a championship with a run of 10:22.93).
There were three runner-up finishes from the area in the girls meet with Faith Anderson of East Atchison taking second in the high jump, Lexi Craig of Stanberry going second in the javelin throw and Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port taking silver in the discus.
Tommi Martin of East Atchison (800) and North Andrew’s Alaina Officer (high jump) and Jaclyn Riedinger (1600) were third-place finishers while Stanberry’s 4x200 meter relay and Worth County’s 4x100 meter relay also took third.
West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay had an extra special day in the 3200 meter run, winning the state championship with a meet record time of 9:34.49. He was joined in the top three by his brother Riley, who took a third-place run in 10:06.52). In the 1600, Tyler ended up with the silver in 4:30.19.
Mound City’s Landon Poppa led the Panthers with a pair of state championships in the 100 and 200, and Stanberry’s Austin Colvin and Tyler Schwebach won titles in the shot put and 800, respectively.
Worth County’s Nathan Adwell was a runner-up in the pole vault, and Colvin took third in the discus throw. The Mound City 4x200 meter relay team was also a third-place finisher.
View every results from a KMAland girl or boy athlete or relay from the Class 1 state meet below. Complete results are linked here.
GIRLS
1. Girls Shot Put: Alivia Baucom, Rock Port (40-08.25)
1. Girls Discus Throw: Alivia Baucom, Rock Port (126-10)
1. Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: East Atchison — Keena Merriweather, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin (10:22.93)
2. Girls High Jump: Faith Anderson, East Atchison (5-7)
2. Girls Javelin Throw: Lexi Craig, Stanberry (127-11)
2. Girls Discus Throw: Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (114-04)
3. Girls 800 Meter Run: Tommi Martin, East Atchison (2:25.49)
3. Girls High Jump: Alaina Officer, North Andrew (5-2.75)
3. Girls 1600 Meter Run: Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (5:38.74)
3. Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Stanberry — Sadie Runde, Letal Angle, Amelia Wallace, Katlyn James (1:51.56)
3. Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Worth County — Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rebecca Smith, Morgan Beagle (52.24)
4. Girls 3200 Meter Run: Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (12:20.78)
4. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: East Atchison — Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, Keena Merriweather (4:24.16)
4. Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Platte Valley — Malia Collins, Maggie Collins, Stephanie Turpin, Kayley Hauber (1:51.79)
5. Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Faith Anderson, East Atchison (49.29)
5. Girls Shot Put: Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (36-07)
5. Girls Long Jump: Malia Collins, Platte Valley (15-04.75)
5. Girls 400 Meter Dash: Emalee Pittman, North Andrew (1:01.10)
5. Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Platte Valley — Malia Collins, Paige West, Stephanie Turpin, Kayley Hauber (52.94)
6. Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: Morgan Beagle, Worth County (17.11)
6. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Rock Port — Mikayla Makings, Macie Hale, Makenna Farmer, Aubrey Watkins (10:52.59)
6. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Worth County — Hailey Adwell, Morgan Beagle, Brooklyn Richardson, Braidy Hunt (4:27.14)
7. Girls 100 Meter Dash: Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (13.06)
8. Girls 800 Meter Run: Anne Schieber, Northeast Nodaway (2:31.35)
8. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Rock Port — Mikayla Makings, Rachel Vogler, Rylee Jenkins, Makenna Farmer (4:30.31)
9. Girls Long Jump: Katlyn James, Stanberry (14-09.75)
10. Girls 800 Meter Run: Ruby Wilmes, Northeast Nodaway (2:32.63)
12. Girls 200 Meter Dash: Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (27.71)
12. Girls 3200 Meter Run: Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (13:20.16)
15. Girls 400 Meter Dash: Keena Merriweather, East Atchison (1:04.65)
BOYS
1. Boys 3200 Meter Run: Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (9:34.49) MEET RECORD
1. Boys Shot Put: Austin Colvin, Stanberry (52-00.75)
1. Boys 100 Meter Dash: Landon Poppa, Mound City (11.14)
1. Boys 200 Meter Dash: Landon Poppa, Mound City (22.64)
1. Boys 800 Meter Run: Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry (2:01.93)
2. Boys Pole Vault: Nathan Adwell, Worth County (13-06.50)
2. Boys 1600 Meter Run: Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (4:30.19)
3. Boys 3200 Meter Run: Riley Blay, West Nodaway (10:06.52)
3. Boys Discus Throw: Austin Colvin, Stanberry (144-04)
3. Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: Mound City — Lane Zembles, Keaton Zembles, Wil Young, Landon Poppa (1:33.74)
4. Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Jace Cousatte, Worth County (41.32)
4. Boys Pole Vault: Tony Osburn, Mound City (12-04.75)
4. Boys 800 Meter Run: Keaton Zembles, Mound City (2:04.65)
4. Boys 3200 Meter Run: Lane Zembles, Mound City (10:13.34)
5. Boys Pole Vault: Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (11-11.25)
5. Boys Discus Throw: Colten Stevens, Rock Port (134-08)
5. Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Mound City — Wil Young, Caedon Messer, Keaton Zembles, Lane Zembles (8:44.01)
6. Boys High Jump: Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (6-0)
6. Boys Discus Throw: Jackson Runde, Worth County (127-05)
6. Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Stanberry — Colby McQuinn, Brayden Hahn, Austin Schwebach, Tyler Schwebach (8:48.62)
7. Boys 1600 Meter Run: Riley Blay, West Nodaway (4:50.69)
7. Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Jace Cousatte, Worth County (16.32)
7. Boys 400 Meter Dash — Wil Young, Mound City (52.45)
7. Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: Worth County — Levi Cassavaugh, Jace Cousatte, Nathan Adwell, Aydan Gladstone (3:38.51)
8. Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: Mound City — Wil Young, Keaton Zembles, Lane Zembles, Caedon Messser (3:38.61)
9. Boys High Jump: Dawson Fast, West Nodaway (6-0)
9. Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (16.75)
10. Boys 100 Meter Dash: Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (11.58)
10. Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Tanner Russo, North Andrew (44.98)
12. Boys Javelin Throw: Jagger Freemyer, Rock Port (131-01)
12. Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Tanner Russo, North Andrew (17.60)
13. Boys 200 Meter Dash: Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (23.75)
13. Boys Triple Jump: Tony Osburn, Moudn City (38-04)
14. Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (45.94)
14. Boys Shot Put: Jase Latham, Worth County (40-10.50)
15. Boys Pole Vault: Peyton Hume, Stanberry (9-04.25)