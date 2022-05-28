(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman qualified for the finals of three events while Ella Schulte and Jesus Flores-Hernandez qualified in one and the 4x800 team and Keaton Stone grabbed medals on Friday at the Class 3 Missouri State Track & Field Championships.
Holtman will run in the finals of the 100, 200 and 400, and Ella Schulte will also run in the 100 meter hurdles finals. Jesus Flores-Hernandez is on to the finals of the boys 400 meter dah, and the Spoofhounds’ 4x800 and Keaton Stone (in the triple jump) took medals in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Check out the rundown of the Maryville places below or complete results linked here.
GIRLS
4q. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — 200 meter dash (26.07)
5q. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — 400 meter dash (59.69)
6q. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville — 100 meter dash (12.89)
6q. Ella Schulte, Maryville — 100 meter hurdles (16.51)
13. Maryville 4x100 meter relay — Payton McGinness, Ella Schulte, Bryna Grow, Jillian Bagley (52.54)
BOYS
5q. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — 400 meter dash (50.34)
7. Maryville 4x800 meter relay — Jag Galapin, Dylan Masters, Cale Sterling, Connor Blackford (8:24.20)
8. Keaton Stone, Maryville — triple jump (43-01.75)
10. Jag Galapin, Maryville — 3200 meter run (9:53.60)
15. Cale Sterling, Maryville — 3200 meter run (10:17.53)