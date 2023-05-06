(KMAland) -- Several KMAland teams participated in the Class 1 District Meet at West Platte on Saturday.
BOYS
Worth County led the team standings with 88 points. Mound City was second (84), followed by Albany in third.
The top four in each event advances to next week’s sectional action. Here is the complete list of KMAlanders that moved on:
100: 1. Ty Mooney, King City (10.93), 2. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (11.17), 3. Porter Davis, Albany (11.35), 4. Kyle Burke, Albany (11.61)
200: 1. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (22.99), 2. Ty Mooney, King City (23.06), 3. Ron Pulliam, King City (24.17), 4. Michael McIntosh, Albany (24.48)
400: 1. Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County (52.88), 3. Brodhi Ramirez, King City (55.59)
800: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (2:05.41), 2. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (2:06.79), 3. Decker Heyde, Stanberry (2:10.24), 4. Ethan Holtman, Platte Valley (2:13.29)
1600: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (4:39.62), 2. Keaton Zembles, Mound City (4:56.28), 3. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (5:05.72), 4. Benjamin Roller, North Andrew (5:14.08).
3200: 1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (10:35.49), 2. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (11:22.20)
110 Hurdles: 1. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (16.20), 2. August Meadows, Mound City (16.29), 3. John Galanakis, Worth County (16.63), 4. Chauncey Brown (17.74)
300 Hurdles: 1. August Meadows, Mound City (43.36), 2. Tanner Russo, North Andrew (44.00), 3. Lucas Frisch, Worth County (44.18), 4. Cooper Mooney, King City (44.80)
High Jump: 1. Kemper Cline, Albany (6-00.50), 2. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (6-00.50), 3. Blake Bohannon, Nodaway Valley (5-11.50)
Long Jump: 2. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (18-11.25), 3. Kyle Burke, Albany (18-10.75), 4. Mason Casner, North Nodaway (18-10.75)
Triple Jump: 1. Justin Miller, Platte Valley (41-11.50), 2. Landon Moser, Worth County (38-11.75), 3. Kemper Cline, Albany (38-06.25), 4. Chauncey Brown, Mound City (38-00.75)
Pole Vault: 1. Nathaniel Griffin, Stanberry (11-02.50), 2. Ernest Peters, Mound City (10-06.00), 3. Peyton Hume, Stanberry (10-00.00), 4. Creyton Roup, Mound City (9-06.25)
Discus: 1. Jacob Chittum, North Andrew (127-03), 2. Elias Alarcon, Worth County (125-00), 4. Brentyn Herron (116-00)
Shot Put: 1. Jase Latham, Worth County (50-08.00), 2. Jacob Chittum, North Andrew (50-01.25), 3. Elias Alarcon, Worth County (41-05.25), 4. Collin Hedlund, East Atchison (40-03.50)
Javelin: 2. Ean Meyer, Platte Valley (139-06), 3. Tyler New, Worth County (136-01), 4. Kyle Burke, Albany (132-02)
4x100: 1. Albany (44.06), 2. King City (44.36), 3. Nodaway Valley (46.52), 4. Worth County (46.89)
4x200: 1. Albany (1:31.91), 2. King City (1:32.38), 3. Worth County (1:36.89),.4. Nodaway Valley (1:37.89)
4x400: 1. Nodaway Valley (3:42.33), 2. Worth County (3:44.79), 3. Mound City (3:47.36), 4. Stanberry (3:52.39)
4x800: 1. Mound City (9:03.91), 3. Platte Valley (9:22.65), 4. Albany (9:36.88)
GIRLS
East Atchison led the team standings with 116 points. Rock Port (83) and Platte Valley (78) were second and third, respectively.
Check out the full list of KMAlanders that moved on below.
100: 1. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (12.96), 2. Emma Spencer, Worth County (12.98), 3. Brooklyn Richardson, Worth County (13.22), 4. Clare Staley, King City (13.24)
200: 1. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (27.28), 2. Clare Staley, King City (27.53), 3. Paige Hanson, Nodaway Valley (27.91), 4. Marli Hilton, Stanberry (28.29)
400: 3. Marli Hilton, Stanberry (1:04.37), 4. Claire Manring, Albany (1:04.50)
800: 1. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (2:25.81), 2. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (2:31.47), 3. Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port (2:32.77)
1600: 1. Mya Wray, Platte Valley (5:32.74), 2. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (5:50.36), 3. Norah Watkins, Rock Port (5:51.16), 4. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (5:52.19)
3200: 1. Mya Wray, Platte Valley (12:37.67), 2. Norah Watkins, Rock Port (13:23.98), 3. Andrew Riley, Platte Valley (14:02.76), 4. Jayla Irvine, East Atchison (14:28.66)
100 Hurdles: 1. Ella Meyerkorth, Rock Port (15.92), 2. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison (16.22), 4. Keylee Siddens, Albany (17.45)
300 Hurdles: 1. Faith Anderson, East Atchison (46.53), 2. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison (47.89), 3. Ella Meyerkorth, Rock Port (48.21), 4. Brianna Biondo, South Holt (48.95)
High Jump: 1. Faith Anderson, East Atchison (5-05.25), 2. Riley Ridge, Worth County (4-10.25), 3. Payton Woodring, East Atchison (4-08.75), 4. Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway (4-07.00)
Long Jump: 1. Abigail Troncin, Albany (16-06.50), 3. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (15-10.50), 4. Ava Barnes, Mound City (15-08.25)
Triple Jump: 2. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (32-08.50), 4. Brianna Biondo, South Holt (32-00.25)
Pole Vault: 1. Eva Engel, Worth County (10-06.00), 2. Ava Barnes, Mound City (10-00.00), 3. Katyln James, Stanberry (9-00.25), 4. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (8-00.50)
Discus: 1. Rylee Jenkins, Mound City (120-05), 2. Emma Mercer, Albany (118-01), 3. Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley (110-09), 4. Zoey Prussman, South Holt (104-00)
Shot Put: 1. Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley (37-03.75), 2. Jenna Mason, Platte Valley (34-04.25), 3. Riley Walker, North Andrew (33-07.50), 4. Zoey Prussman, South Holt (33-06.50)
Javelin: 1. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (128-10), 2. Ali Brown, Worth County (117-05), 3. Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (107-06)
4x100: 1. Worth County (51.74), 2. King City (52.69), 3. Albany (53.67), 4. East Atchison (54.95)
4x200: 1. East Atchison (1:50.88), 3. King City (1:53.37), 4. Albany (1:54.68)
4x400: 1. East Atchison (4:14.57), 3. Rock Port (4:23.98)
4x800: 1. East Atchison (10:35.32), 2. Platte Valley (10:51.32), 3. Rock Port (10:53.21)
Find the full results from this meet here.