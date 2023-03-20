(KMAland) -- The LeMars girls and boys had strong performances at the Dordt Indoor Meet on Monday.
DORDT INDOOR TRACK & FIELD MEET
The LeMars girls and boys had strong showings at the Dordt Indoor on Monday.
Elijah Dougherty won the boys 60 meter low hurdles (8.92) while Sione Fifita added a victory in the boys high jump (6-07).
Claire Susemihl (60 hurdles), Madi Huls (60 meter dash) and the 4x400 meter relay were runners-up in girls events while Ryan Sadoski (60 hurdles) and the 4x200 finished as runner-up on the boys side.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
