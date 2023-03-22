Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors

(KMAland) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton track teams were impressive at the Dordt Indoor on Tuesday in KMAland track action.

DORDT INDOOR INVITATIONAL 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed six golds at the Dordt Indoor Invitational on Tuesday.

Evan Janzen won the boys 400 (52.64) and Alex Wilson took the boys shot put (43-11.25) while Payton Schermerhorn was the girls shot put winner (38-06.25).

The Warrior boys also won the 4x800 (9:00.92) and the 4x400 (3:39.01) while the girls were winners in the 4x200 (1:55.74).

Check out the complete results from the meet linked here

