(KMAland) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton track teams were impressive at the Dordt Indoor on Tuesday in KMAland track action.
DORDT INDOOR INVITATIONAL
Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed six golds at the Dordt Indoor Invitational on Tuesday.
Evan Janzen won the boys 400 (52.64) and Alex Wilson took the boys shot put (43-11.25) while Payton Schermerhorn was the girls shot put winner (38-06.25).
The Warrior boys also won the 4x800 (9:00.92) and the 4x400 (3:39.01) while the girls were winners in the 4x200 (1:55.74).
