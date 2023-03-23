(KMAland) -- The Woodbine and Abraham Lincoln track teams were in Doane while Elmwood-Murdock was at Douglas County West on Thursday in KMAland action.
AT WORTH COUNTY
The East Atchison girls claimed second-place with 99 points, finishing behind South Harrison’s 105. Worth County and Mound City tied for fourth with 52 while Platte Valley was sixth with 51, King City had 24 in eighth and North Andrew rounded out the top 10 with 20. Stanberry, Albany, Nodaway Valley (MO), Bedford and Northeast Nodaway were also at the event.
East Atchison’s Tommi Martin had a big evening with wins in the 800 (2:34.56) and javelin throw (37.54) and Faith Anderson took the 300 hurdles (48.01) and high jump (1.60m). Anderson also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:53.92) and 4x400 (4:22.86) while Martin was on the 4x400 and 4x800 (11:00.73) winners. Grace Oswald ran for all three relays while Liz Schlueter ran for two.
Worth County got a pair of wins on the day with Eva Engel taking the pole vault (3.05m) and Kara-Jean Staton winning the discus (29.93m). Platte Valley’s Mya Wray ran to a win in the 3200, Stanberry’s Marli Hilton took the 400 (1:06.78) and Bedford’s Emily Baker won the shot put (11.30m).
Mound City claimed a tight race in the boys event, scoring 73 points to outdistance Worth County’s 65.5. Bedford was third with 50, Albany came in fifth with 43, East Atchison and North Andrew had 39 each to tie for sixth, Platte Valley was eighth with 37 and King City had 32 to tie for ninth. Stanberry, Mount Ayr, Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway and Nodaway Valley (MO) were also on hand.
Mound City’s Keaton Zembles won the 800 (2:15.79) and 1600 (5:03.98) and anchored the 4x400 (3:56.99) to a victory. Worth County’s Levi Cassavaugh was a champion in the 400 (54.59), Albany claimed the 4x100 (46.15) and Jarrett Spinnato won the high jump (1.90m).
North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum won both the shot put (13.34m) and discus (36.91m) while teammate Tanner Russo was the 110 hurdles (17.38) winner. Platte Valley’s Justin Miller took the triple jump (12.37m), King City put together the winning 4x200 (1:38.86) and Stanberry’s Nathaniel Giffin was the pole vault champion (3.20m). The other area win came from Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, who was the 300 hurdles winner (40.56).
View the complete results from the meet below.
DOANE INVITATIONAL CLASS A MEET
The Woodbine girls scored 23 points and one win to finish in fifth place at the Doane Invitational Class A meet. The lone win of the day for the Tiger girls came from their 4x400 meter relay (4:23.49).
On the boy’s side, Woodbine had 42 points and Abraham Lincoln scored 23 to go fifth and sixth, respectively. Aidan Perez had two wins for AL in the shot put (45-05.00) and the discus (137-01).
View the full results from the meet linked here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST QUAD
The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys were among the teams at the Douglas County West quadrangular on Thursday.
Delaney Frahm won the girls 60 hurdles (9.96) and 400 (1:05.42) while Brooke Goudie took the shot put (29-00.50). The Knights girls also won the 4x400 (4:31.40) and 4x800 (12:52.95).
In the boy’s division, Riley Wilson led Elmwood-Murdock with wins in the 60 hurdles (8.85) and 400 (54.02). Samual Clements added a win in the shot put (45-01.50).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.