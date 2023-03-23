(KMAland) -- The Woodbine and Abraham Lincoln track teams were in Doane while Elmwood-Murdock was at Douglas County West on Thursday in KMAland action.
AT WORTH COUNTY
No results reported.
DOANE INVITATIONAL CLASS A MEET
The Woodbine girls scored 23 points and one win to finish in fifth place at the Doane Invitational Class A meet. The lone win of the day for the Tiger girls came from their 4x400 meter relay (4:23.49).
On the boy’s side, Woodbine had 42 points and Abraham Lincoln scored 23 to go fifth and sixth, respectively. Aidan Perez had two wins for AL in the shot put (45-05.00) and the discus (137-01).
View the full results from the meet linked here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST QUAD
The Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys were among the teams at the Douglas County West quadrangular on Thursday.
Delaney Frahm won the girls 60 hurdles (9.96) and 400 (1:05.42) while Brooke Goudie took the shot put (29-00.50). The Knights girls also won the 4x400 (4:31.40) and 4x800 (12:52.95).
In the boy’s division, Riley Wilson led Elmwood-Murdock with wins in the 60 hurdles (8.85) and 400 (54.02). Samual Clements added a win in the shot put (45-01.50).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.