(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Treynor, Conestoga, Sioux City North and West, Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse and Nebraska City were in action on Saturday in KMAland track.
BOYS TOWN INDOOR INVITATIONAL
The Abraham Lincoln girls scored 58 points and took third at the Boys Town Indoor Invitational. Treynor took fourth with 51 points.
Abby LaSale led Abraham Lincoln with a win in the 440 yard (1:08.32) and took second in the 60 yard hurdles (9.74). Ava Watkins was second for the Lynx in the 220-yard (30.08), and Kaylynn Kepler Thomason was runner-up in the mile (6:34.95). AL also took second in the 4x440 (4:51.26).
Treynor’s Allie Houser was the champion in the long jump (15-01.00). Ryleigh Thomas took second in the two-mile (14:37.36) while the Cardinals sprint medley (2:02.93) and 4x880 (11:50.59) also finished second.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
The Conestoga girls and boys competed at the Fairbury Invitational on Saturday. The girls scored 38 points and took sixth while the boys scored 10 points and took 10th.
The Cougar girls were led by second-place finishes from Sophia Ackerman in the discus (109-03) and Davida Garrett in the high jump (5-00).
Mickey Turner-Hickey led the boys with a third-place finish in the triple jump (39-09.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MILLARD NORTH RELAYS
The Sioux City North and Sioux City West teams were on hand for the Millard North Relays.
Check out the full results from the meet below.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
The Ashland-Greenwood girls scored 81 points and finished second behind Elkhorn at their home meet. Syracuse was fourth with 69 points, and Nebraska City had three points in 11th.
Syracuse was third in the boys meet with 54 points. Ashland-Greenwood added 31 points in eighth, and Nebraska City took 11th with 13.
Ashland-Greenwood’s girls had five wins on the day. Jadah Laughlin won the 100 hurdles (16.32) and 300 hurdles (50.18), and Lauren Gerdes added a win in the high jump (5-02.00). Malia Howard took the shot put (36-00.00), and the 4x100 meter relay ran to a win of their own. Laughlin was also on the Bluejays winning relay.
Nebraska City’s boys also nabbed a win from Kalan Fritch in the long jump (20-00.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.