(KMAland) -- Riley Blay and a Maryville duo were standouts at the Jock’s Nitch at Pitt State on Friday in KMAland track & field.
Joe Shy Relays (at Chillicothe)
Maryville competed at the Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe. The girls scored 44.5 points and finished in seventh while the boys were 11th with 23.
Ella Schulte had a big night for the girls with a second place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.32) and a third in the 300 hurdles (54.52). She was also joined by Payton McGinness, Bryna Grow and Jillian Bagley on the second-place 4x100 (54.92).
On the boys side, Bradley Deering led the ‘Hounds with a runner-up finish in the 3200 (11:17.23). Dylan Masters was third in the 1600 (5:08.66).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Jock’s Nitch at Pitt State
Maryville’s Cale Sterling and Jesus Flores-Hernandez and Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay were among the outstanding area performers at Friday’s Jock’s Notch/PSU Gorilla Relays.
Sterling set a meet record in winning the 2000 meter steeplechase (6:34.04) while Flores-Hernandez placed second in the high jump (6-02.50) and third in the 400 meter dash (51.46).
Blay added a personal-best 9:21.90 to finish third in the 3200 meter run. Check out the other top seven finishers from the meet on Friday below or the complete results linked here.
1. Cale Sterling, Maryville — 2000 meter steeplechase (6:34.04*)
2. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — high jump (6-02.50)
3. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley — 3200 meter run (9:21.90)
3. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — 400 meter dash (51.46)
6. Keaton Stone, Maryville — long jump (19-08.50)
7. Connor Blackford, Maryville — 1600 meter run (4:32.13)