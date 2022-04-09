(KMAland) -- Glenwood and several MRC schools were at the Sioux City Relays while Rock Port and Mount Ayr showed strong in Lathrop, Missouri on Saturday in KMAland track action.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday in track below.
Sioux City Relays
Several KMAland conference schools competed at the Sioux City Relays on Saturday.
The Glenwood girls picked up one win on the day, running and hurdling to victory in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.09) with the team of Abby Hughes, Kate Hughes, Kennedy Jones and Carlie Clemmer.
The Sioux City West girls were in the winner circle five times with Holly Duax having her hand in four of the wins. Duax won the Class A and Elite 100 meter dash with times of 12.03 and 11.94, respectively, and also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:46.92) and 4x100 (49.73) winners.
Duax was joined by Maya Augustine, Kellesse Heard and Lily Juhnke on the 4x200 while Heard, Kenya Harris and Juhnke were on the 4x100 team. Kyrie Olorundami also won the 100 hurdles in Class A (17.15).
Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs was a three-time individual winner in the 3000 (10:23.45), 1500 (4:51.00) and 800 (2:25.26). Downs also ran anchor for the winning sprint medley relay (1:55.69).
Bishop Heelan Catholic also had one win in the Class A 4x400 (4:23.00) with the team of Scarlett Walsh, Brigid McGowan, Kenley Meis and Ava Wiltgen.
Sioux City North had a strong day on the boys side with Gabe Nash winning the 1600 (4:20.81) and 800 (1:56.62) and Natnael Kifle taking the 3200 (9:29.82). The Stars also won the Class A 4x100 (44.29) with DeMarco Young, Kevin Phung, Caleb Cross and Dedric Sullivan and the Class A 4x400 (3:28.22) with Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr, Natnael Kifle and Nash.
LeMars’ Reece Spieler and Brandon VanderSluis were individual winners in the Class A 110 hurdles (15.56) and discus (164-02.50), respectively. The Bulldogs added a Class A 4x200 win in 1:32.75 with Sione Fifita, David Leusink, Spieler and Cale Kass.
Sioux City East’s Brecken Schossow won the Class A 100 (11.37), Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl took the long jump (21-02.50) and Sioux City West’s Robbert Johnson was the high jump champ (6-01).
View the complete results from the Sioux City Relays linked here.
https://results.dakotatiming.com/display.html?event_id=920
Brandt Downey Invitational (at Lathrop)
The Rock Port and Mount Ayr girls and boys both competed at the Brandt Downey Invitational in Lathrop on Saturday.
Rock Port’s girls and boys were both fifth with 67.5 and 61 points, respectively, while the Mount Ayr girls took sixth with 48 and the boys were ninth with 39. Nodaway Valley (MO) also competed.
Rylee Jenkins won the girls discus (37.00m) while Dakota Evans took the boys javelin throw (2.45m) and Colten Stevens won the boys discus throw (42.09m).
Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds ran a school-record 59.49 in the 400 and anchored the winning 4x400 (4:22.73) behind Payten Lambert, Maddie Stewart and Jaxy Knight.
On the boys side, Adler Shay took the 800 (2:00.95) just ahead of teammate Ryce Reynolds. Shay and Reynolds ran first and fourth on the winning 4x400 (3:36.47). Jaydon Knight and Austin Cole were second and third on the relay, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet below.