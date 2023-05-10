(KMAland) -- Several KMAland athletes qualified for the Class D state track meet at the district meet in Pawnee City on Wednesday.
Johnson-Brock’s girls won a district championship with 77 points while Sterling had 63 in fourth place. In the boy’s race, Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the district title with 104 points. Sterling had 72 in third, and Johnson-Brock was fifth with 43.
Sterling has 10 automatic events qualified for the state track meet while Falls City Sacred Heart has nine and Humboldt-TRS and Johnson-Brock have four each.
Check out the list of full automatic qualifiers from KMAland below. Find complete results linked here.
GIRLS
Long jump: 2. Macy Richardson, Sterling (16-04.00)
Triple jump: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (36-02.25)
Discus throw: 1. Lauren Harms, Sterling (118-05)
100 meter hurdles: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (15.71); 2. Rylie Beethe, Johnson-Brock (16.27)
400 meter dash: 2. Lillian Bowen, Humboldt-TRS (1:002.81)
3200 meter run: 2. Avery Santo, Falls City Sacred Heart (14:09.58)
200 meter dash: 1. Destry Groth, Falls City Sacred Heart (28.111); 2. London Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (28.31)
800 meter run: 2. Lillian Bowen, Humboldt-TRS (2:30.96)
300 meter hurdles: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (47.14)
1600 meter run: 2. Avery Santo, Falls City Sacred Heart (6:25.15)
4x400 meter relay: 1. Johnson-Brock — Brooklyn Behrends, Charlotte Metschke, Hannah Groth, Rylie Beethe (4:20.24)
BOYS
Long jump: 1. Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart (21-02.00)
Triple jump: 2. Nic Parriott, Johnson-Brock (39-11.25)
High jump: 2. Andrew Harms, Sterling (5-08.00)
4x800 meter relay: 1. Falls City Sacred Heart — Evan Keithley, Clayton Keithley, Tate Wilcox, James Froeschl (8:48.94)
110 meter hurdles: 1. Andrew Harms, Sterling (15.28); 2. Joe Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart (16.56)
100 meter dash: 2. JJ McQueen, Humboldt-TRS (11.46)
3200 meter run: 1. Alex Madsen, Falls City Sacred Heart (11:03.82)
200 meter dash: 2. JJ McQueen, Humboldt-TRS (23.13)
800 meter run: 2. Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling (2:04.53)
300 meter hurdles: 1. Andrew Harms, Sterling (40.96)
1600 meter run: 1. Alex Madsen, Falls City Sacred Heart (5:00.02)
4x100 meter relay: 1. Johnson-Brock — Isaac Brock, Chase VanWinkle, Chris Melvin, Nic Parriott (45.44)
4x400 meter relay: 1. Sterling — Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Wyatt Rathe, Collin Kinney, Andrew Harms (3:34.11)