(KMAland) -- The Missouri Class 3 and 4 state track meets finished on Saturday with 11 total top-eight finishes from KMAland events.
Maryville’s Brylee Acklin had a strong weekend with four medals, claiming a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 300 meter hurdles and an eighth in the 100 meter hurdles. She also anchored the 4x400 meter relay to a sixth-place finish and led off the eighth-place 4x200 meter relay.
Ava Dumke of Maryville had the highest finish for the Spoofhound girls, claiming a bronze in the javelin throw. Maryville’s boys 4x800 meter relay also ran to a third-place finish. In addition, Jesus Flores-Hernandez was fifth in the 400, Keaton Stone took sixth in the long jump and Bradley Deering and Carson Sterling were eighth in the 1600 and the discus, respectively.
Rhyan Schrick of Savannah was a runner-up in Class 4’s girls javelin throw. Check out the full results for KMAland schools Maryville and Savannah below or click here for complete results.
https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=5669
CLASS 3
Girls
3. Ava Dumke, Maryville — javelin throw (39.18m)
4. Brylee Acklin, Maryville — 300 meter hurdles (46.13)
6. Maryville: Isabella Kinderknecht, Avery Derr, Meah Schommer, Brylee Acklin — 4x400 meter relay (4:13.02)
8. Brylee Acklin, Maryville — 100 meter hurdles (16.07)
8. Maryville: Brylee Acklin, Jillian Bailey, Kora Grow, Isabella Kinderknecht — 4x200 meter relay (1:49.71)
11. Ella Schulte, Maryville — 100 meter hurdles (16.33)
13. Maryville: Payton McGinness, Ella Schulte, Jillian Bagley, Kora Grow — 4x100 meter relay (52.18)
Boys
3. Maryville: Dylan Masters, Connor Blackford, Colton Bery, Bradley Deering — 4x800 meter relay (8:09.59)
5. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — 400 meter dash (51.14)
6. Keaton Stone, Maryville — long jump (6.47m)
8. Bradley Deering, Maryville — 1600 meter run (4:25.12)
8. Carson Sterling, Maryville — discus throw (43.83m)
9. Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville — high jump (1.83m)
11. Connor Blackford, Maryville — 3200 meter run (9:52.42)
11. Wyatt Garner, Maryville — long jump (6.07m)
11. Maryville: Wyatt Garner, Dylan Meyer, Delton Davis, Eli Jacobson — 4x200 meter relay (1:32.15)
12. Connor Blackford, Maryville — 1600 meter run (4:29.80)
12. Dylan Meyer, Maryville — 400 meter dash (51.95)
12. Maryville: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Dylan Masters, Bradley Deering, Dylan Meyer — 4x400 meter relay (3:35.24)
14. Keaton Stone — triple jump (12.13m)
CLASS 4
Girls
2. Rhyan Schrick, Savannah — javelin throw (39.97m)
9. Danica Rodriguez, Savannah — high jump (1.50m)
12. Vivian Barton, Savannah — 100 meter dash (12.80)