(KMAland) -- It’s never too early for a KMAland Track Leaderboard.
Inside the file at the bottom of the page, you will find a top 5 (if applicable) for every event from the early season of KMAland track. There are 25 events for girls and 23 for boys. The extra two for the girls come from the 1600 and 3200 run in Missouri and Nebraska.
That’s right, this KMAland Track Leaderboard includes KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools. In Iowa, the schools are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences + Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs.
The schools we will track throughout the year in Missouri are schools in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties + North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County. In Nebraska, we track all schools from Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties.
In the first, KMAland Track Leaderboard of the season, Harlan leads the way with 33 top 5 spots while Glenwood is second with 29. Plattsmouth and Syracuse are a distant third with 16 each. While the Rams are second overall, they do lead the area with 13 KMAland bests. The KMAland-best leaderboard:
Glenwood (13)
Harlan (8)
Maryville, Syracuse (4)
Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, West Nodaway (2)
Abraham Lincoln, Auburn, Creston, Elmwood-Murdock, Kuemper Catholic, Mound City, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Plattsmouth, Sacred Heart, Stanberry, Sterling, Worth County (1)
Now, give the full KMAland Track Top 5 Leaderboard a look, because it’s going to be changing very soon. Note: The KMAland Leaderboard will not distinguish between handheld or automatic timing.