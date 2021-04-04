(KMAland) -- Harlan leads the way with 23 total top 5s, including 12 from the girls and 11 from the boys in the latest KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Glenwood is next with 19, led by the girls’ 12 top 5s. Treynor (14), Underwood (12), Plattsmouth (11) and Syracuse (11) all have double-digit top 5s.
While the Harlan and Glenwood squads top the girls top 5s, Treynor’s 12 appearances on the boys side is the top total. Glenwood, Underwood and Plattsmouth have seven top 5s each from their boys team. The Syracuse girls have eight appearances in the top 5 while Ashland-Greenwood and Underwood have five apiece.
As for the schools that stand above the rest, Harlan has a KMAland-high seven top-ranked times, throws or jumps. Treynor’s six is next while Underwood has four and Syracuse has three. Auburn, Clarinda, Glenwood, Stanberry and West Nodaway are others with multiple KMAland-bests.
Inside the file at the bottom of the page, you will find a top 5 (if applicable) for every event from the early season of KMAland track. There are 25 events for girls and 23 for boys. The extra two for the girls come from the 1600 and 3200 run in Missouri and Nebraska.
That’s right, this KMAland Track Leaderboard includes KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools. In Iowa, the schools are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences + Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs.
The schools we will track throughout the year in Missouri are schools in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties + North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County. In Nebraska, we track all schools from Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties.
Find the complete list of KMAland top 5s in the second leaderboard of the season below. Note: The KMAland Leaderboard will not distinguish between handheld or automatic timing. In addition, there are no duplicates in each top 5. Only the best time, jump or throw is used per person or relay.