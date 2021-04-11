(KMAland) -- Treynor has a KMAland-best nine atop the latest KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard.
The Cardinals have 16 total top 5s, ranking third behind Harlan’s 19 and Glenwood’s 18. Plattsmouth (13), Underwood (11) and Syracuse (10) also have double-digit top 5s. Glenwood’s 11 and Treynor’s 14 top 5s lead KMAland girls and boys, respectively.
While Treynor’s nine KMAland-bests leads the way, Glenwood is next with five while Harlan and Syracuse have three each. Atlantic, Clarinda, Conestoga, Lewis Central, Maryville, Underwood, West Nodaway, Woodbine and Worth County have two apiece.
Inside the file at the bottom of the page, you will find a top 5 for every event from the early season of KMAland track. There are 25 events for girls and 23 for boys. The extra two for the girls come from the 1600 and 3200 run in Missouri and Nebraska.
That’s right, this KMAland Track Leaderboard includes KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools. In Iowa, the schools are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences + Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs.
The schools we will track throughout the year in Missouri are schools in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties + North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County. In Nebraska, we track all schools from Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties.
Find the complete list of KMAland top 5s in the second leaderboard of the season below. Note: The KMAland Leaderboard will not distinguish between handheld or automatic timing. In addition, there are no duplicates in each top 5. Only the best time, jump or throw is used per person or relay.