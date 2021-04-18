(KMAland) -- Fifty different schools are represented in the latest KMAland Track & Field leaderboard, but none appear more than Treynor.
The Cardinals appear 16 times, including 15 from their boys squad. They also led KMAland with six events at No. 1. Glenwood and Harlan are in 15 top 5s while Underwood (14), Plattsmouth (13), Syracuse (13), Atlantic (12), Lewis Central (11) and Maryville (11) also have double-digit top 5s. Glenwood and Syracuse are tied for the lead with 10 girls events in the top 5.
While Treynor has six at No. 1, Glenwood is next with five while Harlan, Maryville, Nodaway Valley, Syracuse and Underwood all have three each. Others with multiple No. 1s are Atlantic, Conestoga, Creston, Woodbine and Worth County.
Inside the file at the bottom of the page, you will find a top 5 for every event from the early season of KMAland track. There are 25 events for girls and 23 for boys. The extra two for the girls come from the 1600 and 3200 run in Missouri and Nebraska.
That’s right, this KMAland Track Leaderboard includes KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools. In Iowa, the schools are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences + Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs.
The schools we will track throughout the year in Missouri are schools in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties + North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County. In Nebraska, we track all schools from Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties.
Find the complete list of KMAland top 5s in the second leaderboard of the season below. Note: The KMAland Leaderboard will not distinguish between handheld or automatic timing. In addition, there are no duplicates in each top 5. Only the best time, jump or throw is used per person or relay.