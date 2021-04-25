(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard is here.
Inside the file at the bottom of the page, you will find a top 5 for every event from the early season of KMAland track. There are 25 events for girls and 23 for boys. The extra two for the girls come from the 1600 and 3200 run in Missouri and Nebraska.
That’s right, this KMAland Track Leaderboard includes KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools. In Iowa, the schools are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences + Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs.
The schools we will track throughout the year in Missouri are schools in Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties + North Andrew, Stanberry and Worth County. In Nebraska, we track all schools from Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties.
Find the complete list of KMAland top 5s in the second leaderboard of the season below. Note: The KMAland Leaderboard will not distinguish between handheld or automatic timing. In addition, there are no duplicates in each top 5. Only the best time, jump or throw is used per person or relay.