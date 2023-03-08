(Cedar Falls) --Several KMAland athletes ran at the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls on Monday and Tuesday.
On the girls side, Murray's Leksi Gannon left with a pair of top five finishes. Gannon claimed fifth in the 60 meter (8.08) and third in the 200 meter (26.67). She also finished 13th in the 400 (1:03.09).
On the boys side, CAM participated in several events. Jack Follmann highlighted their performance with a 10th-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (8.72). Teammate Sam Foreman was one spot behind in a time of 8.73.