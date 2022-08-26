(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday.
Shenandoah 36 Missouri Valley 24
Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
Creston 28 Clarinda 12
Red Oak 41 Riverside 0
Riley Fouts rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries for Red Oak. Chase Roeder threw for 125 yards, including an 80-yard score to Dawson Bond.