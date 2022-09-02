(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories.
Shenandoah 20 Nodaway Valley 7
Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
Underwood 59 Clarinda 22
Red Oak 42 West Central Valley 0
Riley Fouts rushed for 295 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to lead Red Oak to their first 2-0 start since 2008. Fort also added 80 yards receiving, Chase Roeder pitched in 115 yards passing and two touchdowns and Dawson Bond pitched in 82 yards receiving and two touchdowns and kicked two field goals.