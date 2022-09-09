(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Shenandoah, Clarinda took down Treynor in a thriller and Red Oak moved to 3-0 with another shutout in KMAland triangle football.
Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0
Find the complete recap from Atlantic’s win over Shenandoah at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Clarinda 42 Treynor 34
Tadyn Brown returned a blocked field goal 95 yards for a game-tying touchdown, and Wyatt Schmitt added a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown run to lift Clarinda to the thrilling win.
Red Oak 36 Nodaway Valley 0
Red Oak snagged their third consecutive shutout to move to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers defense held Nodaway Valley to just one first down in the win.