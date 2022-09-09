Tadyn Brown & Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda.jpeg

Tadyn Brown & Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Shenandoah, Clarinda took down Treynor in a thriller and Red Oak moved to 3-0 with another shutout in KMAland triangle football.

Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0 

Find the complete recap from Atlantic’s win over Shenandoah at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Clarinda 42 Treynor 34 

Tadyn Brown returned a blocked field goal 95 yards for a game-tying touchdown, and Wyatt Schmitt added a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown run to lift Clarinda to the thrilling win. 

Red Oak 36 Nodaway Valley 0 

Red Oak snagged their third consecutive shutout to move to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers defense held Nodaway Valley to just one first down in the win.

