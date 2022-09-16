(KMAland) -- Red Oak opened district play with a rout of Shenandoah while Clarinda took down Clarke in the KMAland Triangle on Friday.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
No. 9 Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0
Riley Fouts rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and had a pick six on defense to lead Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder threw for 103 yards for the Tigers.
Clarinda 28 Clarke 7
Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s second straight win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A District 8
Greene County 30 Des Moines Christian 22