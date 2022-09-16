RILEY FOUTS - RED OAK TIGERS - FOOTBALL

(KMAland) -- Red Oak opened district play with a rout of Shenandoah while Clarinda took down Clarke in the KMAland Triangle on Friday.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8

No. 9 Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0 

Riley Fouts rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and had a pick six on defense to lead Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder threw for 103 yards for the Tigers.

Clarinda 28 Clarke 7 

Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s second straight win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 2A District 8

Greene County 30 Des Moines Christian 22

