(KMAland) -- Underwood, Tri-Center, Treynor, CAM and Abraham Lincoln were among some of the other key winners on Thursday night in KMAland volleyball action.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-9-13
Allie Petry had 10 kills for St. Albert in the victory. Maddy Horvath added 16 assists and eight digs, and Lauren Williams finished with nine digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-14-18
Kamryn Venner led Kuemper with 15 kills while Kenzie Schon had nine kills and 18 digs. Frannie Glynn pitched in eight kills and four blocks, and Ashlyn Badding had 38 assists. Kenyra Prescott added 23 digs.
CCT: East Mills 19-25-26-18-15 Stanton 25-21-24-25-11
CCT: Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 15-14-11
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Riverside 19-17-12
Miranda Ring had 24 assists to lead a balanced offensive attack. Presely Pogge had seven kills and 11 digs while Meredith Maassen finished with six winners. Marissa Ring added six aces and nine digs for the Trojans.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-19-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-25-23-22
Molly Romano had 35 assists to lead the Lynx while Zoe Lutz had 10 kills and six blocks. Jillian Shanks added 21 digs, and Kayla Schliefman had eight blocks.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-16-22
Leah Cooper had 14 kills while Sydney Klein added 10 assists and Katelyn Neilsen served in eight aces for Boyer Valley.
RVC: CAM 18-23-25-25-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-21-17-12
Taylor Bower had 33 assists and three blocks for CAM in the victory. Mallory Behken added 11 kills and six blocks while Mallarie Peach had nine blocks.
Eva Steffensen chipped in 12 kills for the Cougars, and Breanna Bower (15 digs), Marissa Spieker (12 digs) and Reese Snyder (12 digs) all had double-digit digs on the night.
Cassidy Baker had 37 assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the defeat. Brynn Bass finished with 14 kills and Alaya Betts had 13.
BLUE: Murray 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 21-15-12
Teryn Shields had 10 kills while Kinzee Eggers finished with seven kills, four blocks and four aces. Jayda Chew chipped in 23 assists for the Mustangs.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 South Holt 19-18-19
Ella Rolf had a big night for East Atchison with 11 kills and 14 digs while Brynnan Poppa added 27 assists. Sophia Martin and Emilee Caudill added five aces apiece.
South Holt’s Lynden Prussman had 10 assists and two aces while Tanea Whaley added seven kills and two blocks. Chloe Prussman and Laci Kurtz led the Knights with eight digs.
MO: Maryville 25-25-25 Savannah 13-18-15
Macy Loe became the school’s all-time leader in kills while Serena Sundell reached 1,000 for her career in the win.
NE: Palmyra 19-25-25 Freeman 25-17-19
Jami Gabriel had 11 kills for Palmyra in the victory. Lillian Parolek added 10 digs while Holly Wilen (12 assists) and Libbie Ball (11 assists) combined on 23 assists.
NE: Palmyra 16-25-25 Southern 25-14-23
Jami Gabriel had another big match for Palmyra with 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces while Holly Wilen pitched in 14 assists. Libbie Ball added 13 assists, and Taya Ptacnik had 11 digs of her own.
NE: Syracuse 25-25-25 Raymond Central 16-9-21
Jessie Moss led Syracuse with 18 kills while Halle Wilhelm finished with 27 assists and three aces. Lindsey Moss chipped in 10 kills, Kennedy Stanley had 12 digs and Delainey Cast served three aces.
NE: Louisville 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 19-11-19
McKenzie Norris had 32 assists, 12 kills and 12 digs while Lexi Hans had eight kills, three aces and three blocks. Lea Kalkowski pitched in four aces, and Sagan Leach finished with 14 digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-9-13
Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 4-13-23
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-14-18
Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)
Championship: East Mills 19-25-26-18-15 Stanton 25-21-24-25-11
Consolation: Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 15-14-11
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-17-20
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Riverside 19-17-12
Treynor 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 15-18-23
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-16-22
Exira/EHK at West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Woodbine 12-19-23
CAM 18-23-25-25-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-21-17-12
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-19-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-25-23-22
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 3 Ankeny Christian 0
Murray 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 21-15-12
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Diagonal 18-8-17
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Other Area Iowa
Sioux City East 25-25 Hinton 14-9
Sioux City East 25-25 Lawton-Bronson 21-23
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 South Holt 19-18-19
Rock Port 25-25-25 West Nodaway 13-10-7
Nodaway-Holt at Mound City
Unio Star 25-20-25-25 North Nodaway 4-25-20-21
Maryville 25-25-25 Savannah 13-18-15
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-17
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-9
Mead 30-23-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 28-25-17-10
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
Palmyra 16-25-25 Southern 25-14-23
Palmyra 19-25-25 Freeman 25-17-19
Syracuse 25-25-25 Raymond Central 16-9-21
Weeping Water 25-25 Lewiston 19-16
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Yutan 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-16-8
Louisville 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 19-11-19