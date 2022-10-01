(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Atlantic, Stanton and Ankeny Christian won championships while Red Oak, Southeast Warren, Johnson-Brock and Johnson County Central were runners-up in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
TRI-CENTER TOURNAMENT
Atlantic picked up the Tri-Center Tournament championship with a 4-1 showing on Saturday. The Trojans tied with the best record on the day with Red Oak, but they were able to win. Three-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival. Atlantic got 43 digs from Ava Rush, 26 kills from Lexi Noelck, 24 winners from Jada Jensen and 20 from Aubrey Guyer.
Tri-Center went 3-2 to take third and IKM-Manning was 0-5 on the day. View the complete KMAland results below:
Atlantic 19-21-17 Red Oak 21-16-15
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 13-16
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-5
Red Oak 21-20-15 Lawton-Bronson 12-22-12
Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 19-15
Atlantic 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11
Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-14
Lawton-Bronson 22-15-15 Atlantic 20-21-11
Atlantic 21-21 Westwood 10-12
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 16-12
Tri-Center 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 14-16
Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 14-17
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-14
Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-4
THOMAS JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central went 5-0 and won the Thomas Jefferson Tournament. The Titans beat Shenandoah, Treynor and Thomas Jefferson in pool play and then took down Treynor and ADM to finish out the perfect run.
Missouri Valley had a 4-1 day with a third-place finish, beating Treynor in their final match of the day after a 3-0 record in pool play. St. Albert was fifth with a win over Shenandoah. Check out the KMAland results below:
POOL A
Lewis Central 21-21 Shenandoah 9-9
Treynor 21-21 Shenandoah 8-14
Shenandoah 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-8
Lewis Central 21-21 Treynor 16-13
Treynor 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-9
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-11
POOL B
St. Albert 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-15
Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 19-18
ADM 21-21 St. Albert 15-12
Missouri Valley 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 13-12
ADM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 9-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 ADM 17-19
BRACKET PLAY
St. Albert 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-15
Shenandoah 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-18
7th Place: Denison-Schleswig Thomas Jefferson
5th Place: St. Albert 21-21 Shenandoah 12-18
Semifinal: ADM 21-13-15 Missouri Valley 19-21-10
Semifinal: Lewis Central 22-21-21 Treynor 24-10-12
3rd Place: Missouri Valley 21-21 Treynor 16-19
Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 ADM 11-14
GREENE COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Stanton went 5-0 and won the Greene County Tournament in Jefferson on Saturday. The Viqueens won in pool play over Nodaway Valley, South Hardin and Carlisle before a semifinal win over Greene County and a championship triumph over Pella Christian.
Nodaway Valley was 0-4 on the day, falling to Stanton, Carlisle, South Hardin and Carroll. View the KMAland results below.
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Nodaway Valley 10-12
Stanton 24-21 South Hardin 22-13
Stanton 21-18-15 Carlisle 19-21-10
Carlisle 21-21 Nodaway Valley 15-11
South Hardin 21-21 Nodaway Valley 12-10
BRACKET PLAY
Consolation: Carroll 212-1 Nodaway Valley 16-9
Semifinal: Stanton 21-21-15 Greene County 17-23-13
Championship: Stanton 21-21 Pella Christian 16-12
MADRID TOURNAMENT
Ankeny Christian went 5-0 to win the Madrid Tournament. The Eagles knocked off Audubon, Collins-Maxwell, Van Meter and Webster City in pool play before winning in the championship over Van Meter for a second time.
Audubon was 2-2 on the day with wins over Belmond-Klemme and Collins-Maxwell. View the complete KMAland results below:
Webster City 21-21 Audubon 18-19
Audubon 21-8-16 Belmond-Klemme 11-21-14
Audubon 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 1-9
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Audubon 10-15
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Collins-Maxwell 9-6
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 14-17
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Webster City 18-6
Championship: Ankeny Christian 24-21 Van Meter 22-8
PLEASANTVILLE TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren went 4-1 and finished second at the Pleaantville Tournament. The Warhawks beat Martensdale-St. Marys, Saydel, PCM and Colfax-Mingo and lost to the overall champion Pleasantville.
Martensdale-St. Marys finished 0-5 on the day and took sixth at the tournament. View the complete KMAland results from the tournament below:
Southeast Warren 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-8
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-7
Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-8
PCM 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-14
Saydel 8-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-16-11
Southeast Warren 21-21 Saydel 13-17
Pleasantville 22-21 Southeast Warren 20-11
Southeast Warren 21-21-15 PCM 23-14-13
Southeast Warren 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 12-7
RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Boyer Valley had a 1-3 day at the River Valley Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs picked up a sweep over Woodbury Central, but they fell in straight sets to River Valley, Alta-Aurelia and Remsen St. Mary’s.
View the KMAland results from the tournament below:
River Valley 22-21 Boyer Valley 20-17
Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-17
Remsen St. Mary’s 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-11
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 10-11
URBANDALE TOURNAMENT
Abraham Lincoln went 2-2 and Sioux City North was 4-2 at the Urbandale Tournament on Saturday. The Lynx went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and North Polk before advancing to bracket play where they lost to Des Moines Christian in a quarterfinal.
Sioux City North struggled to a 1-2 record in pool play before a 3-0 run through the consolation bracket. The Stars beat Des Moines Roosevelt in pool play and followed with wins over Des Moines Lincoln, DC-G and Des Moines Roosevelt a second time.
View the complete KMAland results below:
POOL C
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-16
Johnston 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 10-13
Abraham Lincoln 22-21 North Polk 20-9
POOL D
Waukee Northwest 22-21 Sioux City North 20-18
Sioux City North 31-21 Des Moines Roosevelt 29-19
Indianola 18-21-15 Sioux City North 21-12-7
BRACKET PLAY
Quarterfinal: Des Moines Christian 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-19
Consolation: Sioux City North 27-25 Des Moines Lincoln 25-12
Consolation Semifinal: Sioux City North 26-25-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 28-23-9
Consolation Final: Sioux City North 25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 17-19
BISHOP LEBLOND TOURNAMENT
East Atchison was fourth at the Bishop LeBlond Tournament on Saturday. The Wolves were 2-1 in pool play with wins over Chillicothe and Kansas City Lutheran and a loss to Savannah. East Atchison followed with a 1-2 mark in bracket play, beating Oak Grove before consecutive losses to Bishop LeBlond and Chillicothe.
View the complete East Atchison results below:
GOLD POOL
East Atchison 25-25 Chillicothe 19-16
Savannah 25-26 East Atchison 21-24
East Atchison 25-25 Kansas City Lutheran 7-17
BRACKET PLAY
East Atchison 23-25-28 Oak Grove 25-15-26
Bishop LeBlond 27-28-25 East Atchison 25-30-12
3rd Place: Chillicothe 25-25 East Atchison 19-20
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood finished third while Auburn was fifth and Plattsmouth’s sixth at the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament on Saturday. The Bluejays went 2-1 in pool play, finishing out their slate on Saturday with a win over Plattsmouth before entering bracket play. Ashland-Greenwood lost to Wahoo and then won in the third-place match over Roncalli Catholic.
Plattsmouth and Auburn were both 0-3 in pool play, but they bounced back to win in consolation semifinal play over Gross Catholic and Ralston, respectively. Auburn finished out the day with a fifth-place win over the Blue Devils.
View the Saturday results from KMAland schools below:
POOL A
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-11
POOL B
Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Auburn 19-22
BRACKET PLAY
Consolation: Auburn 2 Ralston 1
Consolation: Plattsmouth 2 Gross Catholic
Consolation Final: Auburn 2 Plattsmouth 0
Semifinal: Wahoo 2 Ashland-Greenwood 0
3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 2 Roncalli Catholic 0
FORT CALHOUN TOURNAMENT
Johnson-Brock was the runner-up at the Fort Calhoun Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles won their first two matches over West Point-Beemer and Conestoga before falling in the final to Archbishop Bergan.
Conestoga and Sterling both went 1-2 on the day. View the KMAland results below:
Johnson-Brock 29-25 West Point-Beemer 27-17
Conestoga 25-25 Sterling 13-20
Consolation: West Point-Beemer 16-25-25 Sterling 25-21-18
Consolation: Sterling 25-25 Boys Town 15-9
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 25-26 Conestoga 22-24
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 25-19-25 Conestoga 22-25-15
Championship: Archbishop Bergan 25-25 Johnson-Brock 14-12
CLARKSON-LEIGH TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock placed seventh at the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament on Saturday. The Knights lost in the opening round to the host school and then dropped a consolation match to Aquinas before knocking off Wynot in the 7th place match.
View the KMAland results below:
Clarkson-Leigh 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12
Aquinas Catholic 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 17-22
7th Place: Elmwood-Murdock 26-25 Wynot 24-19
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Johnson County Central finished second at their home tournament on Saturday. The Thunderbirds beat Lourdes Central Catholic and Thayer Central to advance to the final where they lost in three hard-fought sets with Exeter-Milligan.
Falls City claimed fourth place with a 1-2 day while Lourdes Central Catholic bounced back from their early loss to take fifth with consecutive wins.
View the complete KMAland results from the tournament below.
Johnson County Central 25-21-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-25-23
Falls City 25-21-25 Tri County 23-25-21
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Thayer Central 17-25-21
Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 17-25-25 Falls City 25-13-23
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fillmore Central
5th Place: Lourdes Central Catholic def. Tri County
3rd Place: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-19
Championship: Exeter-Milligan 22-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-18-15