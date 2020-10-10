(KMAland) -- Glenwood won in Indianola, Underwood and Kuemper went 3-0 and Southeast Warren moved to 20-0 to highlight the Saturday in KMAland volleyball.
Glenwood wins Indianola Tournament
Glenwood kept rolling along on Saturday with a win at the Indianola Tournament. The Rams won their pool with sweeps of Williamsburg and Fort Dodge before victories over Indianola and Ballard in bracket play.
Stanton was 2-2 on the day, beating Creston and Clarinda and losing to Ballard and Williamsburg. Clarinda went 1-1 in pool play before losing to Stanton in bracket action, and Creston was 0-2 in pool play before a win over Perry.
View the scores available to KMA Sports below in the scoreboard.
Kuemper picks up trio of wins at Roland-Story
Kuemper was 3-0 at Roland-Story on Saturday, picking up a pair of three-set wins and a sweep.
The Knights beat Independence and Roland-Story in three, and they finished a sweep of South Hardin in a challenging day of volleyball.
Kenzie Schon had 28 kills and Kamryn Venner and Sophie Badding finished with 26 kills apiece to lead the Knights offense. Badding also had 12 blocks, including three solos. Ashlyn Badding added 95 assists and 23 digs for the day.
Underwood goes 3-0 at CAM Tournament
Underwood was the only team to go undefeated at the two-session CAM Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles dominated in Session 2, sweeping through ACGC, CAM and Ar-We-Va to continue their success this season. CAM ended up 2-1, ACGC was 1-2 and Ar-We-Va went 0-3.
In the opening session of the day, Exira/EHk, Riverside and Paton-Churdan all went 2-1. The Bulldogs beat Exira/EHK and Orient-Macksburg, Exira/EHK took down Paton-Churdan and O-M and Paton-Churdan edged Riverside and O-M.
View all the scores in the scoreboard posed below.
Southeast Warren moves to 20-0
Southeast Warren pushed their record to a perfect 20-0 with sweeps of PCM, Pleasantville and Earlham on Saturday.
View the scores in the scoreboard below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Indiana Tournament
GOLD POOL
Indianola 21-21 Clarinda 14-14
Clarinda 21-21 Perry 8-14
PURPLE POOL
Glenwood 21-21 Williamsburg 11-17
Glenwood 21-21 Fort Dodge 11-9
SILVER POOL
Ballard 21-21 Stanton 15-16
Stanton 23-20-15 Creston 21-22-10
Ballard 21-21 Creston 10-18
BRACKET
Glenwood 25-25 Indianola 16-23
Clarinda vs. Williamsburg
Stanton 25-25 Clarinda 16-21
Creston 25-25 Perry 18-12
Glenwood 25-25 Ballard 14-19
Williamsburg 25-25 Stanton 18-23
Creston vs. Fort Dodge
Western Christian Tournament
POOL A
Central Lyon def. Harlan
Western Christian def. Harlan
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 Harlan 12-10
Des Moines Christian def. Harlan
Sioux City East 21-21 Harlan 11-15
Western Christian 21-19-15 Sioux City East 11-21-13
Sioux City East 21-11-15 Central Lyon 17-21-6
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-22 Sioux City East 14-20
Sioux City East 21-21 Des Moines Christian 17-13
POOL B
Bishop Heelan Unity Christian
Bishop Heelan Boyden-Hull
Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-15
Bishop Heelan 21-21 Hinton 19-11
Unity Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-17
Boyden-Hull 16-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-20-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux Center 14-5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Hinton 16-12
Roland-Story Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 17-25-15 Independence 25-25-12
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 South Hardin 22-21
Kuemper Catholic 24-25-21 Roland-Story 26-21-19
CAM Tournament
SESSION 1
Exira/EHK 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 15-11
Exira/EHK 21-19-15 Paton-Churdan 18-21-13
Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 11-9
Paton-Churdan 13-21-15 Riverside 21-18-8
Riverside 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-8
Paton-Churdan 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 13-11
SESSION 2
Underwood 21-21 ACGC 13-17
Underwood 21-21 CAM 11-17
Underwood 21-21 Ar-We-Va 2-5
CAM 21-21 Ar-We-Va 15-14
CAM 9-21-15 ACGC 21-19-8
ACGC 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-11
Wayne Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 22-21 Wayne 20-17
Mormon Trail 15-21-15 Seymour 21-19-9
Wayne 21-21 Seymour 18-7
Melcher-Dallas 21-21 Mormon Trail 16-12
Wayne 21-9-15 Mormon Trail 8-22-8
Melcher-Dallas 21-21 Seymour 15-10
Championship: Melcher Dallas 2 Wayne 0
Pleasantville Quad
Southeast Warren 21-21 PCM 10-12
Southeast Warren 24-21 Pleasantville 22-19
Southeast Warren 2 Earlham 0
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (at Wahoo)
POOL A
Wahoo 25-25 Plattsmouth 12-13
Plattsmouth 27-10-25 Nebraska City 25-25-18
Wahoo 2 Nebraska City 0
POOL B
Beatrice def. Ralston
Platteview 25-25 Ralston 16-15
Beatrice 25-27-25 Platteview 19-29-17
PLACEMENT MATCHES
Championship: Wahoo 2 Beatrice 0
3rd Place: Platteview def. Plattsmouth
5th Place: Nebraska City Ralston
Other Area
Maryville at Cameron
Arlington 25-25 Conestoga 18-13
Logan View at Conestoga