(KMAland) -- The WIC, POI, ECNC and Pioneer Conference semifinals are all set after a busy Monday in KMAland volleyball.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
AHSTW 29-25-25 IKM-Manning 27-19-14
Grace Porter had a big night with 21 digs while Halle Goodman added 18 assists and Delaney Goshorn had a team-best eight kills. Lillian Scott posted five aces, Saydi Paulsen served four aces and Grayson Gettler tallied three aces for the Vikings.
IKM-Manning’s Anna Stangl (13 digs) and Emmie Ring (10 digs) combined for 23 digs while Amber Halbur passed out 16 assists and Kylie Powers had seven kills.
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 12-20-22
Halle Goodman finished with 12 assists for AHSTW in the defeat. Delaney Goshorn posted five blocks, and Lauren Yates had three swats.
Underwood 25-21-25-25 Tri-Center 14-25-10-18
Underwood had 17 aces on the night, led by five from Sophia Fiedler, four from Ally Leaders and three each out of Alizabeth Jacobsen and Leah Hall. Jacobsen added 12 kills, Delaney Ambrose posted 25 assists and 11 digs, Leah Hall had 13 digs and Aliyah Humphrey finished with 11 digs and eight kills to lead the Eagles.
For Tri-Center, Meya Wingert had 28 assists and 11 digs, and Mikenzie Brewer finished with 15 kills and four aces. Avilyn Killpack added 10 digs, and Emile Sorenson finished with 10 digs.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 16-18-13
Ella Myler toped Missouri Valley with an 11-kill, 10-dig double-double wheel Henley Arbaugh finished with 15 assists and Maya Contreraz had 12. Myler also posted five aces while Contreraz had four and Ava Hilts finished with three to go with nine kills.
Mattie Nielsen topped Audubon with 14 kills and six digs while Addi Hocker had 17 assists and six digs.
Riverside 25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 22-17-24
Ayla Richardson led the way for Riverside with 26 assists, and Veronica Andrusyshyn posted six kills and seven digs. Carly Henderson had a team-best eight digs, Sophia Taylor pitched in seven kills and Elly Henderson had five kills and two blocks. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell tallied five kills, and Madison Baldwin finished with seven digs.
Macanna Guritz led Logan-Magnolia with 19 kills and 12 digs, Cara Ohl posted 17 digs and four kills and Jazmyn Guritz finished with 18 assists. Kattie Troxel also had 15 assists with six kills and 16 digs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Southwest Valley 25-25-21-26 Bedford 15-17-25-24
Charlee Larsen and Katey Lillie had 17 and 16 kills, respectively, for Southwest Valley. Ryanne Mullen passed out 44 assists while Larsen (15), Maggie Haer (15), Tierney Dalton (14) and Haidyn Top (10) all had double-digit digs.
Other POI Tournament
Mount Ayr 25-25-29 East Union 17-22-27
Southeast Warren 25-28-25 Mount Ayr 15-26-12
Lenox 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-13
Nodaway Valley 15-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-19-25-22-15
Bedford 25-25-25 Wayne 15-18-15
NON-CONFERENCE
MVAOCOU 26-25-28 Woodbine 24-22-26
Addison Murdock had 17 assists and 13 digs while Addison Erickson pitched in 13 assists and five aces for Woodbine in the loss. Nicole Hoefer added eight kills and 20 digs, and Jersey Gray posted 22 digs for the Tigers.
AREA MISSOURI
St. Joseph Christian at Mound City
South Harrison at Maryville
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Conestoga 23-25-25-25 Louisville 25-15-11-8
Fort Calhoun 26-25-25 Arlington 24-22-13
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Falls City 20-19-17
Arely Cabrales had 27 assists and four aces while Ashley Beethe posted 14 kills and seven digs for Johnson County Central. Sunnie Rother added 13 digs and three digs, and Harley Lubben slammed in seven winners. Bailee Sterup tallied six kills and eight digs of her own.
Other ECNC Tournament
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-14-12
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Mead 15-15-20
Freeman 25-25-25 Weeping Water 10-23-11
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pawnee City 22-25-26 Tri-County 25-22-24
Pawnee City 26-5-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 24-25-23
Sterling vs. Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Friend 6-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-26-25 Johnson-Brock 21-28-16
Southern def. Lewiston
Diller-Odell 25-25 Southern 18-9