(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15
Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the complete recap linked here.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 12-15-13
Kuemper claimed the outright Hawkeye Ten Conference crown behind Ashlyn Badding, who had 17 assists, and Sophie Badding, who posted nine kills and four blocks.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-11-12
Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-13-18
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 7-8-18
Jenna Stephens had 11 kills, Lauren Johnson pitched in five kills and five aces and Marleigh Johnson had seven digs for Stanton in the win. Elly McDonald (9) and Kyla Hart (7) combined on 16 assists for the Viqueens.
Tori Burns led Essex with seven digs while Brooke Burns passed out 10 assists.
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 19-21-22
Sidney finished out the season with a Corner Conference regular season championship behind 11 kills and seven blocks from Kaden Payne. Eve Brumbaugh added 10 kills and 13 digs, Aunika Hayes pitched in nine kills and six digs and Emily Hutt had 16 digs. Avery Dowling added in 31 assists and 15 digs for the Cowgirls.
Carolina Arcia had 26 assists and 13 digs for Griswold, which also got 13 kills and 12 digs from Marissa Askeland and 10 each from Makenna Askeland. Whitney Pennock pitched in 20 digs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — SEMIFINALS
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 19-18-20
Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8
Find complete recaps from Treynor and Riverside wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Southeast Warren 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-23-25-10
Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 20-11-21
3rd Place: Lenox 25-25-32 Nodaway Valley 21-14-30
Championship: Southeast Warren 21-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-16-22-21
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-20-25 Ar-We-Va 20-25-25-18
Lacie Davis had a big defensive performance with 32 digs while Lydia Hofbauer added 15 digs and six kills. Ella Heithoff added 10 assists, and Mya Downing had nine assists and two blocks. Anna Hart posted 16 digs, and Aubrey Hofbauer slammed in 11 kills for the Crusaders.
Glidden-Ralston 25-23-21-25-15 CAM 16-25-25-22-13
Glidden-Ralston won their 10th straight and clinched the Rolling Valley Conference championship with the win.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 3 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-21-22
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 17-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-16-23-20
Molly Romano reached 2,000 career assists in the Abraham Lincoln defeat.
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 17-12-22
Sioux City East clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship with the win.
Other Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-16-11-23
LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-15-14
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Twin Cedars 28-25 Diagonal 26-19
Rylee Dunkin had 24 assists and nine digs, and Sophie Lyle added 12 kills for Twin Cedars in the win. Jillian French pitched in seven kills and eight digs, and Ami Mockenhaupt had 14 digs.
Twin Cedars 25-22-15 Lamoni 21-25-13
Sophie Lyle led Twin Cedars with 13 kills and 10 digs, Jillian French pitched in 11 kills and 10 digs and Kenzyn Roberts had 28 digs. Rylee Dunkin tallied 26 assists and eight digs, and Ami Mockenhaupt finished with 13 digs, four kills and three assists.
Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Orient-Macksburg, Murray at Seymour
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-13-7
Diagonal 25-19-15 Lamoni 15-25-9
Moulton-Udell, Moravia at Mormon Trail
AREA MISSOURI
South Holt 25-18-22-25-15 East Atchison 20-25-25-21-13
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 11-11-16
AREA NEBRASKA
Wahoo 25-25-29 Nebraska City 20-11-27
Halle Thompson had 11 kills and eight digs while Casey Smith posted 19 assists and 12 digs for Nebraska.
Other Area Nebraska
Platteview 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 15-21-13
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 7-16-12
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Raymond Central 2
Logan View 25-25-19-25-15 Syracuse 23-20-25-27-11
Yutan 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-11-9
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 23-20-16
Ashley Beethe had nine kills, 13 digs and two blocks, and Arely Cabrales pitched in 28 assists and eight digs for Johnson County Central in the defeat. Bailee Sterup added 13 digs, four kills and two aces, and Sunnie Rother had seven kills, three aces and three blocks. Harley Lubben also had a strong match with eight kills.
Other ECNC Tournament
Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 23-13-23
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-17-22
Diller-Odell 22-25-25-26 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-16-16-24