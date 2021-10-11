(KMAland) -- The WIC and POI semifinals are set while the NCC, ECNC and Pioneer tournaments also got started in KMAland volleyball action on Monday.
WICT: Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 8-8-12
Maddie Lewis led Treynor with eight kills and six digs while Emma Flathers handed out 25 assists in the win. Delaney Simpson topped the team with 11 digs.
WICT: Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-19-19
Delaney Ambrose passed out 34 assists with Alizabeth Jacobsen finishing with 19 kills and Aliyah Humphrey going for 11 kills and 11 digs. Lesley Morales-Foote added a team-best 15 digs, and Leah Hall had 10 scoops for the Eagles.
AHSTW’s Natalie Hagadon posted an 11-kill, 16-dig double-double, Ally Meyers had 19 assists and Grace Porter finished with 20 digs. Delaney Goshorn tallied four blocks for the Vikings.
WICT: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-7-17
Maya Contreraz led Missouri Valley with 18 assists, nine digs and five aces, and Ella Tyler posted 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Henley Arbaugh added 13 assists and seven digs, Ava Hilts finished with nine kills and seven digs and Emma Gute and Addi Huegli posted 10 digs apiece.
Cara Ohl and Zoe Heim had five kills each, Kattie Troxel passed out 11 assists and Macanna Guritz had six digs and two blocks to lead the Logan-Magnolia defense.
WICT: Tri-Center 26-25-25 Riverside 24-18-4
Miranda Ring led Tri-Center with 31 assists and went over 2,000 for her career. Mikenzie Brewer led the offense with 12 kills while Tatum Carlson added 11 digs and three aces. Marissa Ring posted 10 digs, and Preslie Arbaugh had three blocks.
Ayla Richardson had 17 assists, five digs and two kills, and Veronica Andrusyshyn added 11 kills and 10 digs for Riverside.
POIT: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 20-14-15
Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen had 26 assists, Haidyn Top added 14 digs and Maggie Haer finished with 10 digs and five aces. Charlee Larsen chipped in 10 kills for the Timberwolves.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-24-26-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-22-26-28-4
Breeley Clayburg had 13 kills while Brynn Bass posted 12 digs and nine kills to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Gracy Johnson tallied 20 assists, and Lexie Davis posted 11 digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 8-21-9
Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 8-8-12
Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-19-19
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-7-17
Tri-Center 26-25-25 Riverside 24-18-4
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Bedford 25-25-25 Central Decatur 16-15-20
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Bedford 18-13-15
AT NODAWAY VALLEY
Nodaway Valley 25-23-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 11-25-20-21
AT EAST UNION
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 21-23-17
AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Lenox def. Wayne
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 20-14-15
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-24-26-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-22-26-28-4
Non-Conference
Woodbine MVAOCOU
Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Mound City 14-9-15
Maryville at South Harrison
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Louisville 25-27-25 Conestoga 20-25-15
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-16-11
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Johnson County Central 25-25-25-25 Weeping Water 27-15-16-17
Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-20-12
Palmyra 29-25-25 Falls City 27-11-22
Malcolm 25-25-25 Auburn 15-12-18
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Freeman 9-8-16
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Tri County def. Lewiston
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Tri County 16-11
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 16-18
Sterling 25-25 Friend 13-9
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 21-23
Southern 27-29 Pawnee City 25-27
Diller-Odell 27-25 Southern 25-16