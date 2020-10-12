(KMAland) -- The WIC, POI, NCC and Pioneer Conference volleyball tournaments all started Monday night.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 10-14-23
Ashlyn Badding finished with 38 assists, 10 digs and three aces to lead Kuemper. Kenzie Schon had 17 kills, Sophie Badding added 11 winners and Kenya Prescott had a team-high 20 digs in the victory.
WICT: Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-19-15
Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen led the offense with 12 assists while Mattie Nielsen pitched in 14 digs to top the defense. Jaci Christensen had a team-high six kills.
WICT: Underwood 25-25-25 Audubon 5-12-10
Peyton Cook topped Underwood with 22 assists, 11 digs and four aces, and Aliyah Humphrey served three aces of her own. Delaney Ambrose had a team-high seven kills for the Eagles.
WICT: Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 Riverside 17-25-14-21
Miranda Ring had 28 assists, 19 digs, four aces and three blocks for Tri-Center in the win. Presley Pogge added 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces, and Meredith Maassen finished with 10 kills.
Marissa Ring (14) and Abby Stamp (11) had double-digit digs for the Trojans, and Mikenzie Brewer pitched in six blocks.
WICT: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-19-18
Emme Lake had a double-double to lead Logan-Magnolia, finishing with 21 assists and 12 digs. Emilie Thompson added 17 digs, eight kills and three aces, and Ruby Nolting slammed in 12 kills.
Also for the Panthers, Ashley Christians had a team-high 24 digs, Macanna Guritz added 18 digs and Ashlyn Doiel finished with 13 assists.
POIT: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 East Union 16-16-12
Corinne Bond had 16 kills and seven digs for Nodaway Valley while Lexi Shike pitched in 22 assists. Haley Longobardi and Whitney Lamb added three blocks each, and Madison Long and Maddax DeVault had 10 digs apiece.
POIT: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-14-21
Norah Lund had team-highs with 12 digs and four aces in leading Southwest Valley in the victory. Marah Larsen pitched in seven kills, Isabelle Inman added 23 assists and Maggie Haer finished with 11 digs
Missouri Valley 22-25-18-25-15 Treynor 25-15-25-19-8
East Union 3 Mount Ayr 2
Bedford 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-10-11
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Bedford 18-5-22
Lenox 28-24-25-23-15 Wayne 26-26-23-25-8
West Harrison at Woodbine
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 13-20-22
Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-18-25 Fremont-Mills 19-21-25-16
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Madrid 14-14-21
Twin Cedars 3 Meskwaki Settlement 1
Maysville at West Nodaway
Louisville 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-14-20
Pawnee City 25-25 Tri County 17-18
Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City
Humboldt-TRS 25-21-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-15
Southern vs. Friend (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Johnson-Brock vs. Southern/Friend
Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 14-8
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Sterling 12-23