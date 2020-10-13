(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Glenwood clinched shares of the H-10, Underwood & T-C advanced to the WIC Final, Southeast Warren won the POI and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-14-14
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-18-13
Red Oak clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with Glenwood.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Lewis Central 14-20-21
View the recap from Glenwood’s win over Lewis Central at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 3-8-9
Brooklyn Silva (15) and Nicole Vorhies (13) combined on 28 assists while Tara Peterson had 14 kills to lead Stanton. Jenna Stephens also had eight kills and two blocks, Brooklyn Adams finished with 13 digs and Marleigh Johnson served three aces.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 21-11-19
Avery Dowling passed out 36 assists while Paige Smith (14), Kaden Payne (9), Eve Brumbaugh (8) and Harley Spurlock (8) had at least eight kills each for Sidney.
WICT: Underwood 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 18-18-12
Underwood’s Macy VanFossan had 14 kills and 22 digs, Zoe Rus added 15 kills and Peyton Cook finished with 39 assists and three blocks. Leslie Morales-Foote (14), Aliyah Humphrey (14) and Allie Robertson (10) all added double-digit digs, and Brianna Justsen had three blocks for the Eagles.
WICT: Tri-Center 18-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-19-22-22
Miranda Ring had another big night with 29 assists, 14 digs, six blocks and four aces to lead Tri-Center. Presley Pogge pitched in 22 digs, seven kills and seven blocks, and Cassidy Cunningham finished with 12 kills.
Marissa Ring (13 digs), Abby Stamp (10 digs) and Mikenzie Brewer (7 blocks) also had big performances on defense for the Trojans.
NC: Audubon 23-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-10-21-9
Aleah Hermansen had 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces for Audubon in the victory. Mattie Nielsen added 12 digs, nine kills and four aces, and Jaci Christensen finished with a team-high 12 kills.
POIT SEMIFINAL: Nodaway Valley 22-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-22-23-22
Maddax DeVault had 18 kills and 19 digs, and Corinne Bond added 18 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for Nodaway Valley. Lexi Shike pitched in 39 assists and seven kills for the Wolverines, and Madison Long (15) and Erin Rhoads (10) had double-digit digs.
POIT CHAMPIONSHIP: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 22-11-19
Lexi Shike had 14 assists, 13 digs and seven kills for Nodaway Valley in the defeat. Corinne Bond added nine kills and 15 digs.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 22-25-23-25-15 Sioux City North 25-23-25-13-4
Kayla Schleifman led Abraham Lincoln with 16 kills and 11 blocks and became the al-time leading blocker in AL history.
BLUE: Murray 25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-10
BLUE: Murray 26-25 Moravia 24-22
Teryn Shields and Chloe Church had eight kills each, and Twila Barber and Kinzee Eggers added seven kills apiece. Eggers chipped in four blocks, and Jayda Chew passed out 22 assists.
275: Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 12-22-22
Shaina Culp led Nodaway-Holt in the defeat with eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Krista Hart added 14 assists and six digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 25-20-25-28 Shenandoah 15-25-17-26
Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-14-14
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-18-13
Glenwood 25-25-25 Lewis Central 14-20-21
Harlan 25-21-16-25-15 Creston 16-25-25-20-12
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-18-17
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 3-8-9
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 21-11-19
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Riverside)
Underwood 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 18-18-12
Tri-Center 18-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-19-22-22
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Central Decatur)
Semifinal: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Lenox 20-21-18
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 22-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-22-23-22
Consolation: Lenox 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 18-21-21
Championship: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 22-11-19
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 22-25-23-25-15 Sioux City North 25-23-25-13-4
LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 15-18-22
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 19-12-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-15-22
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
AT MELCHER-DALLAS
Melcher-Dallas 25-25 Diagonal 11-7
Mormon Trail 25-25 Diagonal 22-13
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail
AT LAMONI
Lamoni 3 Twin Cedars 0
AT SEYMOUR
Orient-Macksburg vs. Seymour
Ankeny Christian vs. Orient-Macksburg
Seymour vs. Ankeny Christian
AT MURRAY
Murray 25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-10
Moravia 25-25 Moulton-Udell 12-15
Murray 26-25 Moravia 24-22
Other Area Iowa
Audubon 23-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-10-21-9
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Mound City at East Atchison
Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 12-22-22
South Holt 25-26-25 Union Star 13-24-14
Wahoo 25-25-25 Nebraska City 14-11-11
Plattsmouth 25-16-27-25-15 Platteview 18-25-29-16-9
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Yutan 25-25-25 Louisville 19-18-22
Douglas County West 3 Fort Calhoun 2
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Arlington 20-23-12
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10-14-10
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Mead 25-25-25 Falls City 17-15-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 19-17-13
Malcolm 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 12-13-12
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 13-12-15
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson-Brock (at Lourdes)