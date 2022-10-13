(KMAland) -- Treynor and Palmyra won conference tournaments, St. Albert and Kuemper won in five, Tri-Center had a strong night, Shenandoah had a big night at the net, East Atchison and Rock Port grabbed Ws and more from KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-14
Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 13-14-13
St. Albert 3 Atlantic 2
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 16-17-17
Championship: Treynor 25-21-25-25 Riverside 18-25-21-22
Find the complete recap from the Missouri Valley and Treynor wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — CONSOLATION
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-16
Meya Wingert had 17 assists and Emile Sorenson posted eight kills for Tri-Center.
Amber Halbur had six assists, Kylie Powers posted four kills and Anna Stangl tallied six digs for IKM-Manning.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 AHSTW 19-17
Kattie Troxel (13) and Jazmyn Guritz (10) each had double-digit assists while Cara Ohl and Macanna Guritz pitched in seven kills apiece for Logan-Magnolia. Ohl produced 20 digs and Marki Bertelsen had 18 digs.
Halle Goodman had seven assists while Saydi Paulsen posted three kills for AHSTW.
Tri-Center 21-21 AHSTW 10-15
Mikenzie Brewer had seven kills, Meya Wingert posted 13 assists and Avilyn Killpack had eight digs.
Audubon 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-10
Mattie Nielsen led the way for Audubon with six kills while Addie Hocker pitched in 15 assists and Audrey Jensen had seven digs.
Amber Halbur had six assists, and Anna Stangl finished with seven digs for IKM-Manning. Megan Williams, Mabel Langel and Kylie Powers all had two kills each.
Tri-Center 21-21 Audubon 17-19
Mikenzie Brewer finished with nine kills, Alexis Flaharty added three blocks and Preslie Arbaugh finished with six digs. Meya Wingert also had a 17-assist match.
Audubon’s Mattie Nielsen had another six kills in the defeat. Addie Hocker finished with 15 assists, and Kylee Hartl and Anna Larson had four digs apiece.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15
Zoe Heim and Macanna Guritz had five kills each, Kattie Troxel picked up 10 digs and eight assists and Emma Perkins served three aces for Logan-Magnolia.
Amber Halbur had eight assists, Kylie Powers finished with four kills and Anna Stangl and Halbur both had seven digs for IKM-Manning.
Tri-Center 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-11
Meya Wingert had another 12 assists while Emile Sorenson and Mikenzie Brewer pitched in four kills apiece. Preslie Arbaugh served three aces for the Trojans.
Cara Ohl had four kills, Marki Bertelsen finished with five digs and Kattie Troxel had a team-high six assists for Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon 24-21 AHSTW 22-11
Mattie Nielsen had eight kills and Harlow Miller posted seven winners for Audubon. Addie Hocker had 18 assists and seven digs, and Nielsen picked up seven digs of her own. Audrey Jensen had a team-high eight digs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 25-25 Twin Cedars 16-10
Sophie Lyle had four kills, four digs and two aces, and Rylee Dunkin pitched in two kills, four assists and three digs for Twin Cedars.
3rd Place: Twin Cedars 25-25 Moravia 18-20
The Sabers took third behind 10 assists, 14 digs and four kills from Rylee Dunkin. Sophie Lyle added 10 kills, eight digs and two aces, and Kenzyn Roberts pitched in eight digs. Ami Mockenhaupt had 14 digs, three assists and two kills.
Other Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Seymour def. Moravia
Championship: Ankeny Christian Seymour
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 25-25-24-25 Southwest Valley 14-21-26-21
Genevieve Jones had nine kills and four blocks while Kate Lantz and Jenna Burdorf finished with eight kills each for the Fillies. Ashlynn Hodges pitched in seven kills, and Burdorf had four blocks in the victory. Lynnae Green had a huge performance at the net with 10 blocks.
Charlee Larsen had a strong nine-kill night while Tierney Dalton and Maggie Haer had eight each. Ryanne Mullen pitched in 23 assists for the Timberwolves.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-19-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-23-25-25-8
Aubrey Heuton had 13 kills, Sophie Badding added 11 winners and Frannie Glynn pitched in 10 kills and five blocks for Kuemper in the win. Kaylie Simons had 12 digs and Brianna Wittrock tallied 11, and Macy Simons (24) and Ashlyn Badding (22) combined for 46 assists.
East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 11-7-12
Miah Urban had 21 assists while Emily Williams posted nine kills and 11 digs for East Mills. Audrey Boban added eight kills, and Mia Goodman tallied nine digs.
Other Non-Conference
Clarke 25-25-25 Wayne 17-14-13
Paton-Churdan at Eagle Grove
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 8-25-25-25 Chillicothe 25-22-13-16
Maryville broke their single-season school record for most digs, surpassing the previous record of 1,457.
Other Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 16-8-16
Rock Port 25-18-25-25 South Holt 8-25-18-22
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-20-12
AREA NEBRASKA
Wahoo 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 13-10-16
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Douglas County West 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 13-19-19
Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 21-24-25-25-15 Yutan 25-26-15-19-7
Consolation: Louisville 25-25-25 Arlington 15-12-15
Consolation: Raymond Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-22-15
Consolation: Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 13-10-18
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-20-25 Johnson County Central 21-14-25-21
Arely Cabrales broke the school record for assists in a career, handing out 25 on the night to go with 11 digs and two aces. Ashley Beethe pitched in nine kills and 11 digs, and Sunnie Rother posted eight kills and 14 digs. Harley Lubben tallied eight kills and four blocks.
Other East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Palmyra 25-25-16-28-15 Freeman 15-19-25-30-11
Consolation: Falls City 25-25 Auburn 18-12
Consolation: Weeping Water 21-25-25 Mead 25-20-19
Consolation: Falls City 25-24-25 Weeping Water 16-26-23