(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian won the Bluegrass Tournament while St. Albert, East Atchison and Rock Port were among those who grabbed conference wins on Thursday.
H10: St. Albert 25-24-30-25 Clarinda 18-26-28-12
Lauren Williams (19 kills, 12 digs) and Ella Klusman (11 assists and 15 digs) posted double-doubles. Allison Narmi had 12 kills and Maddy Horvath had 25 assists. Landry Miller led the defense with 20 digs.
NC: Ankeny Centennial 25-25 Kuemper Catholic 23-19
Sophie Badding and Kenzie Schon had five kills apiece and Ashlyn Badding had 19 assists and six digs. Kenya Prescott also added six digs.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 Kuemper Catholic 17-15
It was a five-kill match for Sophie Badding behind 14 assists from Ashlyn Badding.
NC: East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 9-23-13
Emily Williams had another stellar showing with 16 kills while Ryleigh Brodigan had six. Miah Urban handed out 30 assists. and shoveled 14 digs. Mia Goodman muscled 13 digs.
WIC Consolation: Underwood 20-26-20-26-15 Missouri Valley 25-24-25-24-12
Underwood won their second five-set thriller over Missouri Valley in seven days. View the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page
WIC Championship: Treynor 21-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-10-13-23
Treynor overcame a first-set loss to win the conference title. Check out the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 17-12, Riverside 21-19-15 Audubon 17-21-8, Riverside 21-9-15 AHSTW 16-9-13
The Bulldogs went 3-0 in consolation play as Veronica Andrusyshyn and Izzy Bluml had 24 and 20 kills apiece. Ayla Richardson posted 48 assists and Madison Baldwin shoveled 19 digs. Andrusyshyn added 12 and Richardson had 10.
WIC: AHSTW 21-21 Audubon 15-16
Natalie Hagadon led the Lady Vikes with nine kills while Halle Hall added five. Grace Porter scooped 14 digs and Ally Meyers handed 15 assists.
Jaci Christensen paced Audubon with 10 kills while Aleah Hermansen posted 10 assists.
WIC: AHSTW 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-16
Hall registered eight kills and Hagadon contributed six on 17 helpers from Meyers. Hagadon also served three aces. Liz Cordes recorded two blocks.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Audubon 15-16
Ruby Nolting and Cara Ohl led Lo-Ma with three winners apiece and Sammi Yoder had a team-high six digs while Nolting served aces. Jaci Christensen has seven kills and five digs for Audubon.
NC: Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-10-21
Joslyn Verzal finished the night with six kills and six digs while Maliyah Hacker recorded six kills and five digs and Grace Nelson added five winners and six scoops. Nelson and Kenley Meis led the defense with three blocks.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 12-23-9
Tommi Martin had six kills and six aces. Natalie Hedlund also had six kills to go with her 11 digs while Claire Martin passed out 20 assists.
MO: Rock Port 25-17-25-15-15 South Holt 20-25-21-25-11
Chloee Prussman and Tanea Whaley had 12 apiece for South Holt while Mylee Prussman had 40 assists and Hanna Buckles registered 21 assists. Buckles and Prussman served four aces each.
