(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball.
LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their home tournament on Saturday. The Titans beat Glenwood, Treynor and Sidney in pool play before a championship win over Abraham Lincoln — all in straight sets.
Treynor took third with a 3-1 day, beating Missouri Valley in their final match of the day. Stanton was fifth with a win over Corner Conference foe Sidney in their final match of the day, and Maryville took seventh with a victory over Glenwood.
Check out the complete results from the tournament below:
POOL A
Lewis Central 21-21 Glenwood 15-14
Lewis Central 21-25 Treynor 11-23
Lewis Central 21-21 Sidney 19-15
Sidney 21-19-15 Glenwood 13-21-10
Treynor 21-21 Glenwood 9-17
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 9-13
POOL B
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Stanton 15-9
Missouri Valley 21-21 Stanton 17-13
Stanton 22-15-15 Maryville 20-21-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Missouri Valley 19-14
Missouri Valley 21-21 Maryville 14-12
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Maryville 4-7
BRACKET PLAY
Championship: Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 19-13
3rd Place: Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-17
5th Place: Stanton 21-19-15 Sidney 15-21-7
7th Place: Maryville 21-21 Glenwood 13-18
WINTERSET TOURNAMENT
Red Oak went 3-2 and finished second at the Winterset Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers opened with wins over Webster City and Winterset before falling to Greene County in pool play. Red Oak advanced to bracket play where they knocked off South Central Calhoun in a semifinal and lost to Norwalk in the final.
Check out the complete Red Oak results from the tournament below:
POOL A
Red Oak 21-21 Webster City 17-14
Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 11-19
Greene County 19-21-15 Red Oak 21-16-12
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Red Oak 22-25-15 South Central Calhoun 24-23-13
Championship: Norwalk 21-21 Red Oak 12-17
KNOXVILLE TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren had an impressive 2-2 performance at the Knoxville Tournament on Saturday. The Warhawks beat both ADM and Pella Christian in pool play after a loss to Knoxville. The POI Tournament champions then advanced to bracket play where they fell to Mid-Prairie.
NORTH POOL
Knoxville 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-13
Southeast Warren 21-15-15 ADM 19-21-13
Southeast Warren 22-15-15 Pella Christian 20-21-12
BRACKET PLAY
Mid-Prairie 21-21 Southeast Warren 14-18
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championship on Saturday, picking up wins over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Boyer Valley and Woodbine to claim the tourney crown. The Cougars’ Bree Bower also reached 1,000 career assists on the day.
Woodbine upset Glidden-Ralston in the semifinal before the Wildcats bounced back to beat both Exira/EHK and Boyer Valley to claim the consolation bracket. Check out the complete results from the tournament below.
Play-in: West Harrison def. Paton-Churdan
First Round: Glidden-Ralston def. West Harrison
First Round: Woodbine def. Coon Rapids-Bayard
First Round: Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va
First Round: CAM 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-18
Semifinal: Woodbine def. Glidden-Ralston
Semifinal: CAM def. Boyer Valley
Championship: CAM def. Woodbine
CONSOLATION
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-21 Paton-Churdan 15-11
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-21-15 Ar-We-Va 21-12-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-16
Boyer Valley def. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston def. Boyer Valley
BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC CLASSIC
Bishop Heelan Catholic went a solid 3-1 at their home tournament on Saturday. The Crusaders beat Sioux Falls Jefferson, Cherokee and Lawton-Bronson and lost to Sioux Center. Sioux City East was 2-2, Sioux City North went 1-3 and LeMars was 0-4.
Check out the complete KMAland conference results from the tournament below.
BLUE DIVISION
Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 14-17
Cherokee 23-21-15 LeMars 25-13-13
Lawton-Bronson 21-22-15 LeMars 17-24-4
Sioux Falls Jefferson 21-21 LeMars 16-12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Sioux Falls Jefferson 15-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-23 Lawton-Bronson 19-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Cherokee 15-19
Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 19-5
GOLD DIVISION
Sioux Falls Washington 21-18-15 Sioux City North 14-21-10
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 15-19
Ridge View 21-21 Sioux City North 14-13
Sioux City North 21-24 Sheldon 14-22
Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 15-8
Sioux Falls Washington 21-20-15 Sioux City East 15-22-13
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-7
Sioux City East 21-18-15 Ridge View 13-21-13
SEYMOUR TOURNAMENT
Seymour had a perfect 3-0 day at their home tournament with wins over Momon Trail, Diagonal and Moulton-Udell. Mormon Trail went 2-1, Diagonal was 1-2 and Moulton-Udell finished 0-3. Check out the complete results below.
Seymour 11-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-10-13
Diagonal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 7-9
Seymour 23-12-15 Diagonal 21-21-11
Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 11-9
Mormon Trail 19-21-15 Diagonal 21-11-x
Seymour 21-21 Moulton-Udell 10-x
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Lincoln Christian 25-25 Nebraska City 12-13
Auburn def. Lincoln Northwest
Wahoo 25-25 Auburn 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Nebraska City 11-13
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Yutan 26-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 24-18-19
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Pawnee City 19-20-9