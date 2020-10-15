(Kmaland) --Red Oak rolled at home while Underwood, Melcher-Dallas and Malcom claimed conference tournament titles to highlight Thursday night's action in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Shenandoah 25-27 Southwest Valley 19-25
Isabelle Inman paced the T-Wolves with 13 assists in the loss.
NC: Red Oak 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-15
Lexi Johnson muscled seven kills, Liz Carbaugh pitched in six and Chloe DeVries dished out 21 assists. Brynn Bass led CRB with five kills.
NC: Red Oak 25-25 Griswold 8-7
Lexi Johnson led Red Oak with 10 kills. Chloe DeVries had 22 assists and Abbey Jones led the Tigers in digs with 10.
NC: Ankeny Centennial 25-28 Kuemper Catholic 16-26
Kamryn Venner had six kills in the loss. Ashlynn Badding had 20 assists.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25 Griswold 15-11
Brynn Bass posted a team-high seven kills for the Crusaders while Cassidy Baker passed out 14 assists and Alexa Culbertson served three aces.
WIC TOURNEY: Underwood 25-25-26 Tri-Center 15-14-24
Underwood claimed a second consecutive Western Iowa Conference Tournament title. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports Page.
WIC TOURNEY: Missouri Valley 25-28-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-26-22
Missouri Valley swept their Harrison County foe in the consolation game from the WIC Tournament. The full rundown can be found at our Local Sports Page.
WIC: Audubon 25-16-15 IKM-Manning 17-25-11
Mattie Nielsen, Johanna Sauers and Jaci Christensen each had six kills. Addie Hocker and Aleah Hermansen had 10 assists apiece.
WIC: AHSTW 25-25 IKM-Manning 10-19
Natalie Hagadon had a team-high seven kills while Ally Meyers passed out 14 assists. Kailey Jones served four aces.
WIC: AHSTW 15-25-15 Audubon 25-16-5
Halle Hall led the Lady Vikes with nine kills. Ally Meyers served 22 helpers and Grace Porter scooped up 10 digs.
NC: Southwest Valley 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 17-15
Tonna Damewood and Samantha Larsen posted four kills apiece. Isabelle Inman had 13 assists.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 13-6-14
Shaina Culp had a stellar night with nine kills and 11 aces.
275: East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 4-12-17
Natalie Hedlund and Ella Rolf managed eight kills apiece. Brynnan Poppa had 22 helpers and served four aces along with Olivia Morris and Sophia Martin.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 25-25-25 Clarinda 15-20-15
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 25-16-15 IKM-Manning 17-25-11
AHSTW 25-25 IKM-Manning 10-19
AHSTW 15-25-15 Audubon 25-16-5
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Riverside)
Championship: Underwood 25-25-26 Tri-Center 15-14-24
Consolation: Missouri Valley 25-28-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-26-22
Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Twin Cedars)
Melcher-Dallas 25-27 Murray 19-25
Semi: Lamoni 25-25 Ankeny Christian 16-14
3rd Place: Murray 25-25 Ankeny Christian 23-18
Championship: Melcher-Dallas 3 Lamoni 1
Other Area Iowa
Thomas Jefferson 25-13-15 Shenandoah 21-25-13
Shenandoah 25-27 Southwest Valley 19-25
Red Oak 25-25 Griswold 8-7
Red Oak 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29-25 Kuemper Catholic 27-16
Ankeny Centennial 25-28 Kuemper Catholic 16-26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25 Griswold 15-11
Woodbine 25-25-25 Essex 21-14-5
Southwest Valley 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 17-15
Wayne 25-25-25 Clarke 18-21-21
Paton-Churdan at Eagle Grove
Paton-Churdan vs. North Union (at Eagle Grove)
Millard South 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-17
Lincoln East 25-30 Abraham Lincoln 17-28
Ankeny Centennial 25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-20
Sioux City West 25-25-25 South Sioux City 17-21-21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 4-12-17
Rock Port 25-25-25-25 South Holt 16-27-18-21
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 13-6-14
North Nodaway at Mound City
Maryville 25-25-25 Chillicothe 22-13-8
Elkhorn North 25-25 Nebraska City 23-12
Nebraska City 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 12-27-19
Wahoo 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 17-8-10
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Douglas County West 25-25-25 Yutan 23-20-22
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 25-20-25-25 Raymond Central 16-25-19-22
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 3 Louisville
Consolation: Arlington 27-25-17-31-15 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 29-16-25-29-10
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Malcom 25-25-28-25 Mead 9-21-30-20
Consolation: Falls City 25-25. Elmwood-Murdock 23-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Falls City 17-16
Falls City 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-23