(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Red Oak, Boyer Valley, Syracuse and Falls City Sacred Heart all won tournament championships in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. View all the recaps and results below.
AT Lewis Central
Lewis Central won their home tournament with a perfect 4-0 day. The Titans beat Sidney, Treynor and Maryville in straights sets in Pool A before 21-16, 19-21, 15-12 win over Glenwood in the championship.
Glenwood went 3-0 in Pool B with victories over Stanton, Tri-Center and Abraham Lincoln. Treynor took third with a win over Abraham Lincoln in bracket play. Find all scores in the scoreboard below.
AT Winterset
Red Oak won the Winterset championship on Saturday, finishing with a perfect 5-0 mark. The Tigers swept Winterset and Greene County and beat Webster City in three sets to go 3-0 in Pool A.
Red Oak followed with a sweep of South Central Calhoun in the semifinals and another sweep of Norwalk in the final to capture the championship. View all scores in the scoreboard below.
AT Knoxville
Southeast Warren claimed fifth place at the Knoxville Tournament. The Warhawks were 1-2 in pool play with losses to Knoxville and Iowa Falls-Alden and a win over Albia.
Southeast Warren followed up with a dominant sweep of Union in consolation bracket play and then won the fifth place match in three sets over Albia. Find the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
AT Rolling Valley Conference Tournament
Boyer Valley won the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament in CAM on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in two over West Harrison and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in quarterfinal and semifinal play, and then won the championship in two sets over CAM.
Woodbine took third place with a solid day. The Tigers lost to CAM in the semifinals but followed with consolation wins over Glidden-Ralston and Coon Rapids-Bayard. View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City North went 1-3 and LeMars was 0-4 in the morning session at Heelan. The Stars’ lone win came against Lawton-Bronson in straight sets.
In the afternoon session, Sioux City East had a 3-1 day with victories over Sheldon and Omaha Concordia in pool play and a bracket win over Sioux Falls Jefferson. Heelan ended up 1-3 with their lone win in pool play over Ridge View. View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
AT Seymour
Diagonal went 1-2 at Seymour with a win over Moulton-Udell and losses to Seymour and Mormon Trail. No other scores have been reported. View any scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
AT Lincoln Christian
Elmwood-Murdock took runner-up at the tournament, beating Auburn and Bennington before a championship loss to Lincoln Lutheran. Auburn went 1-2 and Nebraska City finished 0-3. The Bulldogs only win was against the Pioneers in the final consolation match of the day. View the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
AT Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse claimed the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament championship with a four-set win over Yutan. The Rockets won 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 to win the NCC. View the scores from the tournament below.
AT Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart finished the week and the Pioneer Conference Tournament with a win over Diller-Odell. No scores or other results have been reported.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
AT Lewis Central
POOL A
Lewis Central 21-21 Sidney 14-11
Lewis Central 21-21 Treynor 17-11
Lewis Central 21-21 Maryville 11-8
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 13-13
Sidney 21-18-15 Maryville 16-21-12
Treynor 21-21 Maryville 17-12
POOL B
Glenwood def. Stanton
Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 18-14
Glenwood def. Abraham Lincoln
Tri-Center 18-21-15 Stanton 21-17-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Stanton 16-19
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Tri-Center 11-18
Bracket
5th Place: Tri-Center Sidney
3rd Place: Treynor 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 17-9
Championship: Lewis Central 21-19-15 Glenwood 16-21-12
AT Winterset
POOL A
Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 19-14
Red Oak 21-21 Greene County 9-8
Red Oak 21-17-21 Webster City 13-21-19
Bracket
Red Oak 21-21 South Central Calhoun 14-15
Championship: Red Oak 21-21 Norwalk 13-19
AT Knoxville
NORTH POOL
Knoxville 14-21-15 Southeast Warren 21-13-6
Iowa Falls-Alden 21-22 Southeast Warren 16-20
Southeast Warren 21-14-15 Albia 15-21-9
Bracket
Southeast Warren 21-21 Union 17-16
5th Place: Southeast Warren 21-20-15 Albia 13-22-12
AT CAM (Rolling Valley Conference Tournament)
West Harrison def. Paton-Churdan
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 8-9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-21 Glidden-Ralston 11-17
Woodbine 21-21 Ar-We-Va 12-17
CAM 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-19
CAM 18-21-15 Woodbine 21-13-10
Boyer Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-10
Championship: Boyer Valley 21-21 CAM 19-11
Ar-We-Va def. Paton-Churdan
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston def. West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-21-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-19-10
Woodbine 18-21-15 Glidden-Ralston 21-19-4
Woodbine 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-18
AT Bishop Heelan Catholic
MORNING
Sioux City North 2 Lawton-Bronson 0
Cherokee 21-15-15 Sioux City North 18-21-12
Sioux Center 14-21-15 Sioux City North 21-18-12
Unity Christian 19-21-15 Sioux City North 21-17-5
Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 14-8
Unity Christian 21-21 LeMars 10-15
Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 14-19
Lawton-Bronson 2 LeMars 0
AFTERNOON
Gold Division
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11-21-15 Ridge View 21-16-13
Sioux Falls Jefferson 21-25-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-21-11
Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-18
Blue Division
Sioux City East 2 Sheldon 1
Sioux Falls Washington 2 Sioux City East 1
Sioux City East 2 Omaha Concordia 0
Bracket
Sheldon 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7-13
Sioux City East 2 Sioux Falls Jefferson 0
AT Seymour
Seymour vs. Mormon Trail
Diagonal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 12-13
Seymour 21-21 Diagonal 16-14
Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell
Mormon Trail 21-17-15 Diagonal 17-21-5
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell
AT Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Nebraska City 2-6
Lincoln Christian 25-25 Aquinas Catholic 14-20
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Auburn 16-16
Bennington 21-25-25 Wahoo 25-22-22
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lincoln Christian 11-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Bennington
Championship: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-9
Consolation
Aquinas Catholic 25-25 Nebraska City 23-17
Wahoo 25-25 Auburn 16-14
Auburn 26-25 Nebraska City 24-17
AT Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (Consolation & Championship)
Championship: Syracuse 25-25-21-25 Yutan 20-21-25-19
Consolation: Douglas County West 26-25-21-25-15 Raymond Central 28-23-25-22-13
AT Falls City Sacred Heart (Pioneer Conference Tournament — Championship & Consolation)
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock