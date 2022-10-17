(KMAland) -- Twenty-one KMAland conference volleyball schools advanced on in tournament trail action on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — FIRST ROUND
Stanton 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-12-12
Jenna Stephens had nine kills and Lauren Johnson posted eight winners while Brooklyn Silva had 11 assists for Stanton in the win. Marleigh Johnson added five digs, Stephens served five aces and April Vanderholm had four ace serves of her own.
Riverside 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 14-7-13
Ayla Richardson posted 21 assists, seven aces and five digs, and Sophia Taylor pitched in eight kills for Riverside in the win. Veronica Andrusyshyn posted seven kills, five digs and three aces, and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell tallied seven kills of her own for the Bulldogs.
St. Albert 23-25-22-25-15 Logan-Magnolia 25-18-25-22-9
Kylie Wesack had 12 kills and Georgie Bohnet added 10 winners while Ella Klusman posted 21 assists and 11 digs to lead St. Albert. Lily Krohn pitched 13 assists, Ellie Monahan tallied 26 digs and Landry Miller had 19 digs and four aces for the Saintes.
Macanna Guritz had a big performance for Logan-Magnolia in posting 27 kills to reach 500 for her career. She also added 17 digs. Kattie Troxel pitched in 31 assists and 18 digs, and Jazmyn Guritz had 17 assists of her own. Cara Ohl pitched in 10 kills and 16 digs, and Marki Bertelsen pitched in 23 digs.
Other 1A Region 1
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25 Woodbury Central 9-10-6
Woodbine 18-12-25-25-15 Boyer Valley 25-25-23-21-12
Remsen St. Mary’s 25-25-25 Kingsley-Pierson 10-12-16
River Valley 25-25-25 Siouxland Christian 6-11-17
Westwood 25-25-25 Whiting 11-17-5
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Audubon 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 22-16-18
Addie Hocker had 26 assists and three aces, and Mattie Nielsen added 14 kills for Audubon int he win.
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Bedford 3-15-14
Meya Wingert spread the ball around the Tri-Center offense with 21 assists while Mikenzie Brewer had nine kills. Preslie Arbaugh pitched in 10 digs and five aces for the Trojans.
Sidney 25-25-25 Hamburg 7-8-12
Avery Dowling had 16 assists, Kaden Payne pitched in eight kills and Eve Brumbaugh finished with eight digs and six kills for Sidney. Aunika Hayes tallied six digs, five kills and three aces, and Fallon Sheldon ended up with seven digs and three kills.
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 23-16-20
Find the complete recap from Fremont-Mills’ sweep linked here.
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-10
Emily Williams led East Mills with 14 kills and 13 digs while Miah Urban added 26 assists and 10 digs of her own. Loycee Palmer pitched in 12 digs, Audrey Boban had four blocks and Ryleigh Brogan added seven kills.
Griswold 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-14-16
Carolina Arcia led the way for Griswold with 28 assists and 13 digs while Makenna Askeland had a double-double of her own with 18 kills and 11 digs. Marissa Askeland chipped in eight digs and six kills,a nd Whitney Pennock posted 10 digs for the Tigers.
Gracy Johnson led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 10 digs, five kills, five assists and two blocks while Lydia Hofbauer added seven digs, six kills and four blocks. Malia Clayburg also had a strong performance with five kills and five blocks, and Lacie Davis posted 17 digs.
Other Class 1A Region 2
CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-8-14
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 12-8-6
St. Edmond 28-25-25 Ar-We-Va 26-12-23
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25 Harris-Lake Park 11-9-16
George-Little Rock 25-31-21-25 Trinity Christian 16-29-25-21
AGWSR 25-25-25 West Hancock 10-12-10
North Iowa 25-25-25 GTRA 4-14-13
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 12-14-14
West Bend-Mallard 3 South O’Brien 0
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Diagonal 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 23-13-20
Taylor Lumbard led the way for Diagonal with 10 kills and seven digs while Anna Newton pitched in 18 assists and 10 digs.
Other Iowa Class 1A Region 4
Collins-Maxwell 3 Colo-Nesco 1
Waterloo Christian 25-25-25 GMG 10-17-9
HLV 25-25-25 Baxter 18-15-12
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 9-13-14
Murray 23-27-25-25 Lamoni 25-25-23-22
Earlham 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 20-8-11
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
Moravia 25-24-25-25 Moulton-Udell 6-26-11-11
Winfield-Mt. Union 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 13-11-12
Wapello 25-25-25 Keota 11-15-11
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 Wayne 8-2-7
Sigourney 25-25-25 Seymour 12-15-10
WACO 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 11-8-8
North Mahaska 27-25-25 Mormon Trail 25-21-18
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
AHSTW 25-25-17-25 IKM-Manning 6-17-25-21
Grace Porter had 27 digs and reached 1,000 for her career in the win to lead AHSTW. Halle Goodman pitched in 28 assists and 10 digs, and Saydi Paulsen had a 14-kill, 11-dig night for the Vikings. Delaney Goshorn pitched in nine kills and five aces.
IKM-Manning’s Amber Halbur finished with 19 assists and 12 digs, Kylie Powers had 10 kills and Anna Stnagl finished with 19 digs.
Underwood 25-25-25 Panorama 6-17-11
Alizabeth Jacobsen led the way for Underwood with 17 kills and six aces while Delaney Ambrose passed out 24 assists and served four aces to lead Underwood. Aliyah Humphrey chipped in 11 digs.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
Central Decatur 25-25-25 Pekin 12-21-22
Van Buren County 25-25-25 Cardinal 14-21-4
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Unity Christian 25-25-25 MOC-Floyd Valley 17-14-19
Cherokee 25-25-25 Harlan 16-21-20
Nevada 25-25-25 Southeast Valley 9-16-11
OABCIG 30-26-20-25 Greene County 28-24-25-18
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Atlantic 25-23-25-25 Shenandoah 23-25-10-19
Clarinda 21-26-25-18-15 Red Oak 25-24-23-25-12
Check out the complete rundown from the Atlantic and Clarinda wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 3A Region 3
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Saydel 14-5-10
Van Meter 25-25-25 Clarke 16-11-10
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 17-25-26-25 East Atchison 25-21-24-19
Claire Martin had a big night with 49 assists while Natalie Hedlund added 23 kills and Emilee Caudill finished with 21 digs for East Atchison in the defeat.
Other Area Missouri
Lafayette 26-18-22-25-15 Rock Port 24-25-25-19-13
South Harrison 25-25-15-25 Nodaway Valley 17-19-25-23
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-20-25-28 Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-22-26
Arely Cabrales had 37 assists and nine digs, and Ashley Beethe posted 18 kills, 12 digs and four aces in the win for Johnson County Central. Harley Lubben pitched in 10 kills and four blocks, Sunnie Rother added seven aces, five kills and 14 digs and Bailee Sterup finished with 17 digs and seven kills.
Other Area Nebraska
Auburn 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 22-22-22
Syracuse 13-25-25-21-15 Wahoo 25-17-23-25-13