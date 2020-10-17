(KMAland) -- Red Oak won in Winterset, LC took their home tournament and Coon Rapids-Bayard avenged a loss to win the RVC Tournament on Saturday in KMAland volleyball action.
Red Oak goes 5-0 to win Winterset Tournament
Red Oak went into Winterset and came out a victor with a perfect 5-0 overall record and a 10-0 mark in sets.
The Tigers beat Winterset, Greene County and Webster City in pool play before wins over South Central Calhoun and Gilbert in the championship round.
Lewis Central wins home tournament
Lewis Central had a perfect day and lost just one set on their way to winning their home tournament on Saturday.
The Titans swept through Underwood and Denison-Schleswig and went three sets to beat AHSTW before a sweep in the championship over Glenwood. The loss for the Rams was just their second of the season.
Glenwood swept Treynor, Abraham Lincoln and and Sidney in pool pay before the championship loss.
Coon Rapids-Bayard edges CAM for RVC Tournament championship
Coon Rapids-Bayard edged past CAM to win the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Crusaders won a best 2-out-of-3 match with CAM in three sets, taking the final set by a 17-15 score.
CR-B beat Glidden-Ralston and CAM took down Boyer Valley to advance to the championship round. View the complete results from the tournament below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central Tournament
POOL A
Lewis Central 23-21 Underwood 21-12
Lewis Central 12-21-15 AHSTW 21-12-9
Underwood 21-21 AHSTW 7-14
Lewis Central 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 2-12
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 AHSTW 16-18
Denison-Schleswig 18-21-15 Underwood 21-17-11
POOL B
Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 11-6
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 7-13
Glenwood 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 12-7
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 15-15
Abraham Lincoln 18-21-15 Treynor 21-19-13
Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 17-11
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lewis Central 21-21 Glenwood 16-13
Winterset Tournament
POOL A
Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 15-15
Red Oak 21-21 Greene County 8-13
Red Oak 21-21 Webster City 15-15
CHAMPIONSHIP
Red Oak 21-21 South Central Calhoun 14-9
Red Oak 21-21 Gilbert 17-15
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament
TOP BRACKET
Game 1: (4) Boyer Valley 2 (5) Paton-Churdan 1
Game 2: (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard def. (3) Glidden-Ralston
Game 3: (1) CAM 2 Boyer Valley 0
Game 4: Paton-Churdan 2 Glidden-Ralston 1
Game 5: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-20-17 CAM 10-25-15 (Championship)
BOTTOM BRACKET
Game 6: (6) Ar-We-Va 21-21 (9) West Harrison 7-12
Game 7: (8) Woodbine 21-21 (7) Exira/EHK 10-10
Game 8: Exira/EHK 21-21 West Harrison 12-14
Game 9: Ar-We-Va 21-17-15 Woodbine 14-21-9
Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament
MORNING SESSION
Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 9-10
Sioux City East def. Ridge View
LeMars vs. Unity Christian
Sioux City East 18-21-15 Sioux Center 21-18-5
LeMars vs. Ridge View
LeMars 21-21 Spirit Lake 11-15
Sioux City East def. Unity Christian
AFTERNOON SESSION
Bishop Heelan vs. Concordia
Sioux City North vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sioux City North vs. Skutt Catholic
Bishop Heelan vs. Sheldon
Bishop Heelan vs. Western Christian
Sioux City North vs. Cherokee
1st vs 1st, 2nd vs 2nd, 3rd vs 3rd, 4th vs. 4th
West Monona Tournament
Sioux City West vs. Siouxland Christian
Westwood 21-21 Sioux City West 12-19
Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 12-16
Seymour Tournament
Mormon Trail 21-22 Seymour 15-20
Moulton-Udell vs. Diagonal
Seymour vs. Diagonal
Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 15-16
Mormon Trail 21-21 Diagonal 17-8
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell
Lincoln Christian (NE) Tournament
Nebraska City 25-20-25 Lincoln Christian 15-25-19
Wahoo 25-25 Nebraska City 16-13
Bennington def. Aquinas
Auburn 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-23
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North
Wahoo def. Bennington
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Auburn 12-13
Bennington 25-25 Auburn 11-14
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Louisville)
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 25-23-25-25 Douglas County West 14-25-21-14
Consolation: Raymond Central 25-25-24-25 Yutan 15-15-26-11
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart
Third Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-TRS