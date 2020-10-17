Red Oak Volleyball Winterset Champs 2020
(KMAland) -- Red Oak won in Winterset, LC took their home tournament and Coon Rapids-Bayard avenged a loss to win the RVC Tournament on Saturday in KMAland volleyball action.

Red Oak goes 5-0 to win Winterset Tournament 

Red Oak went into Winterset and came out a victor with a perfect 5-0 overall record and a 10-0 mark in sets.

The Tigers beat Winterset, Greene County and Webster City in pool play before wins over South Central Calhoun and Gilbert in the championship round.

Lewis Central wins home tournament 

Lewis Central had a perfect day and lost just one set on their way to winning their home tournament on Saturday.

The Titans swept through Underwood and Denison-Schleswig and went three sets to beat AHSTW before a sweep in the championship over Glenwood. The loss for the Rams was just their second of the season.

Glenwood swept Treynor, Abraham Lincoln and and Sidney in pool pay before the championship loss.

Coon Rapids-Bayard edges CAM for RVC Tournament championship 

Coon Rapids-Bayard edged past CAM to win the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Crusaders won a best 2-out-of-3 match with CAM in three sets, taking the final set by a 17-15 score.

CR-B beat Glidden-Ralston and CAM took down Boyer Valley to advance to the championship round. View the complete results from the tournament below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central Tournament

POOL A

Lewis Central 23-21 Underwood 21-12

Lewis Central 12-21-15 AHSTW 21-12-9

Underwood 21-21 AHSTW 7-14

Lewis Central 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 2-12

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 AHSTW 16-18

Denison-Schleswig 18-21-15 Underwood 21-17-11

POOL B

Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 11-6

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 7-13

Glenwood 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 12-7

Treynor 21-21 Sidney 15-15

Abraham Lincoln 18-21-15 Treynor 21-19-13

Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 17-11

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lewis Central 21-21 Glenwood 16-13

Winterset Tournament

POOL A

Red Oak 21-21 Winterset 15-15

Red Oak 21-21 Greene County 8-13

Red Oak 21-21 Webster City 15-15

CHAMPIONSHIP

Red Oak 21-21 South Central Calhoun 14-9

Red Oak 21-21 Gilbert 17-15

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament

TOP BRACKET

Game 1: (4) Boyer Valley 2 (5) Paton-Churdan 1

Game 2: (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard def. (3) Glidden-Ralston

Game 3: (1) CAM 2 Boyer Valley 0

Game 4: Paton-Churdan 2 Glidden-Ralston 1

Game 5: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-20-17 CAM 10-25-15 (Championship)

BOTTOM BRACKET

Game 6: (6) Ar-We-Va 21-21 (9) West Harrison 7-12

Game 7: (8) Woodbine 21-21 (7) Exira/EHK 10-10

Game 8: Exira/EHK 21-21 West Harrison 12-14

Game 9: Ar-We-Va 21-17-15 Woodbine 14-21-9

Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament  

MORNING SESSION

Sioux Center 21-21 LeMars 9-10

Sioux City East def. Ridge View

LeMars vs. Unity Christian

Sioux City East 18-21-15 Sioux Center 21-18-5

LeMars vs. Ridge View

LeMars 21-21 Spirit Lake 11-15

Sioux City East def. Unity Christian

AFTERNOON SESSION

Bishop Heelan vs. Concordia

Sioux City North vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sioux City North vs. Skutt Catholic

Bishop Heelan vs. Sheldon

Bishop Heelan vs. Western Christian

Sioux City North vs. Cherokee

1st vs 1st, 2nd vs 2nd, 3rd vs 3rd, 4th vs. 4th

West Monona Tournament  

Sioux City West vs. Siouxland Christian

Westwood 21-21 Sioux City West 12-19

Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 12-16

Seymour Tournament

Mormon Trail 21-22 Seymour 15-20

Moulton-Udell vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Diagonal

Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 15-16

Mormon Trail 21-21 Diagonal 17-8

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Lincoln Christian (NE) Tournament

Nebraska City 25-20-25 Lincoln Christian 15-25-19

Wahoo 25-25 Nebraska City 16-13

Bennington def. Aquinas

Auburn 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-23

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North

Wahoo def. Bennington

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Auburn 12-13

Bennington 25-25 Auburn 11-14

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Louisville)

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 25-23-25-25 Douglas County West 14-25-21-14

Consolation: Raymond Central 25-25-24-25 Yutan 15-15-26-11

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart

Third Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-TRS

 

