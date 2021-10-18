(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, East Mills, F-M, Sidney, Stanton, AHSTW, Audubon, Riverside, T-C, CD, Mt Ayr, SEW, BV, CAM, Glidden-Ralston, SBL, ACA, Lamoni, Mormon Trail & Seymour all advanced in volleyball tournament trail action on Monday.
3A-4: Clarinda 25-16-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-15-13 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Paige Millikan and Taylor Cole both had strong hitting nights for Clarinda. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A-1: Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 10-20-10 (On KMA 960)
Lexi Johnson posted 10 kills and 10 digs to lead Red Oak in the sweep. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Harlan 9-14-13
Maddie Hinkel had 36 assists while Emma Salker added 10 kills and Payton Hardy posted three blocks for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Zophi Hendricks topped Harlan with eight kills, and Maci Schmitz added 12 assists and eight digs.
1A-2: East Mills 25-25-22-21-15 Griswold 11-19-25-25-9
Emily Williams had 23 kills and five blocks for East Mills. Miah Urban added 42 assists and Jaimee Davis had six blocks for the Wolverines.
1A-2: Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 12-13-8
Kaelynn Driskell led Fremont-Mills with 21 assists while Macy Mitchell added 16 digs and four aces in the win. Ryleigh Ewalt also had 16 digs, and Teagan Ewalt tallied a team-high nine kills.
1A-2: Sidney 25-25-25 Lenox 15-9-16
Kaden Payne slammed in 15 kills and added three blocks, and Avery Dowling passed out 30 assists for Sidney in the win.
1A-2: Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 15-9-19
Brooklyn Silva had 11 assists to lead Stanton in the win. Marleigh Johnson led a balanced offensive attack with eight kills while Jenna Stephens had 11 digs and six kills. Evy Stoakes pitched in three aces.
1A-2: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 8-12-11
Tatum Carlson had eight digs and six aces, Mikenzie Brewer tallied 12 kills and two blocks and Miranda Ring put up 30 assists with three aces for Tri-Center.
2A-2: AHSTW 21-25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 25-17-8-24
Natalie Hagadon had 14 digs, 11 kills and five aces, and Ally Meyers finished with 31 assists, four aces and two blocks for AHSTW. Halle Hall pitched in 13 kills, Grace Porter tallied 21 digs and Darian Hansen put up 18 digs.
Macanna Guritz had 12 kills while Ruby Nolting added 10 kills and 12 digs for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat.
1A-2: Riverside 25-25-13-25 Woodbine 16-15-25-7 (On KMAX-Stream)
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 16 kills and 10 digs, and Izzy Bluml added 12 kills and 13 digs for Riverside in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-3: Audubon 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17-22-16
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 14 kills and 22 digs, and Aleah Hermansen passed out 13 assists to go with three blocks. Audrey Jensen pitched in 15 digs and two aces.
1A-8: Mount Ayr 20-26-25-25 Murray 25-24-14-21
Murray’s Chloe Church had seven kills and nine digs in the defeat. Jayda Chew tallied 14 assists in the defeat.
1A-2: Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 20-8-14
Leah Cooper posted a big 21-kill night with five digs for Boyer Valley. Lauren Malone passed out 29 assists, and Kristen Neilsen had a team-best nine digs.
1A-3: CAM 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 7-7-12
Breanna Bower topped CAM on the evening with 18 assists and five aces. Eva Steffensen posted 10 kills for the Cougars.
1A-3: Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-16-11
Katie Quick led Ankeny Christian with 28 assists and seven kills, and Anna Weathers posted 16 kills in the win.
Lacie Davis had 11 kills while Haley Halbur added seven assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Jess Evans chipped in two blocks and two aces, and Mallory Leighty and Emma Jurgens also had two blocks apiece in the defeat. Gracy Johnson tallied three assists and four digs, and Brynn Bass posted three kills.
1A-8: Mormon Trail 25-20-14-25-15 Diagonal 21-25-25-22-13
Anna Newton (17 assists, 13 digs) and Taylor Lumbard (21 kills, 20 digs, 7 blocks) had double-doubles for Diagonal in the tough loss. Alaina Whittington added 13 assist, Kira Egly posted 24 digs and Kerrigan Mobley had 23 digs. Lauren Burton also served nine aces for the Maroons.
1A-8: Seymour 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 6-13-12
Kolbi Keller led Seymour with 20 assists and six aces, and Zoe Joiner had nine kills for Seymour in the win. Grace Peck pitched in nine digs, and Maysen Trimble had three blocks.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Falls City 5-23-15
Claire Martin had 15 assists, 12 digs and two blocks for East Atchison in the sweep.
MO: Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-25 South Harrison 25-13-7-16
Reagan Hagey led Nodaway Valley with 10 assists, six aces, five kills and two digs and Kayelyn Edmondson pitched in eight kills, 11 assists and two aces. Piper Hunt also posted eight kills in the win.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 First Round
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 12-13-8
Sidney 25-25-25 Lenox 15-9-16
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 15-9-19
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 8-12-11
East Mills 25-25-22-21-15 Griswold 11-19-25-25-9
Riverside 25-25-13-25 Woodbine 16-15-25-7
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 20-8-14
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 First Round
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-16-11
Audubon 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17-22-16
Glidden-Ralston 25-21-25-25 Ar-We-Va 7-25-22-10
CAM 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 7-7-12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 Colo-Nesco 9-6-10
GMG 21-25-16-28-15 Baxter 25-20-25-26-5
BCLUW 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 7-8-11
Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-9-18
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 First Round
St. Edmond 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 17-15-15
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25 West Bend-Mallard 15-17-14
North Iowa 25-25-25 GTRA 23-16-17
Janesville 25-25-25 Clarksville 9-9-9
AGWSR 25-25-25 West Hancock 13-9-10
Dunkerton 25-25-25 Rockford 8-8-7
North Butler 25-25-25 Newman Catholic 15-12-7
Iowa Class 1A Region 6 First Round
HLV 25-25-27 Hillcrest Academy 20-20-25
Sigourney 25-25-25 Tri County 13-17-17
Iowa Valley 25-25-25 BGM 10-16-9
North Tama 25-25-25 Meskwaki Settlement School 4-5-9
Belle Plaine 25-25-25 Lynnville-Sully 14-20-18
Montezuma 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 16-8-11
North Mahaska 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 10-10-13
Iowa Class 1A Region 8 First Round
Seymour 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 6-13-12
New London 25-25-25 Moravia 5-6-5
WACO 25-25-23-25 Keota 9-15-25-11
Lamoni 25-25-25 Wayne 10-7-13
Mount Ayr 20-26-25-25 Murray 25-24-14-21
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 12-9-11
Mormon Trail 25-20-14-25-15 Diagonal 21-25-25-22-13
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round
Rock Valley 25-25-25 West Sioux 23-21-11
AHSTW 21-25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 25-17-8-24
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 First Round
Ogden 25-25-25 Madrid 20-19-23
Panorama 25-19-25-18-17 IKM-Manning 18-25-14-25-15
Iowa Class 2A Region 4 First Round
Pella Christian 25-25-25 East Marshall 12-10-10
Central Decatur 25-22-25-25 Interstate 35 14-25-21-16
Iowa Class 2A Region 5 First Round
Belmond-Klemme 25-25-25 Eagle Grove 12-9-15
North Union 25-25-25 Emmetsburg 19-10-19
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Harlan 9-14-13
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 10-20-10
Sioux Center 25-25-25 MOC-Floyd Valley 12-9-19
Cherokee 25-14-29-17-15 West Lyon 15-25-27-25-13
Iowa Class 3A Region 4 First Round
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Clarke 6-6-8
Clarinda 25-16-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-15-13
Roland-Story 25-25-25 Saydel 9-12-14
Neavada 16-25-24-25-15 Ballard 25-17-26-22-9
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Falls City 5-23-15
Lafayette 13-25-25-25 Rock Port 25-21-18-17
Nodaway Valley 21-25-25-25 South Harrison 25-13-7-16
Auburn 25-27-25 Plattsmouth 18-25-15