(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City West advanced in regional tournament play while East Atchison, Syracuse, Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — FIRST ROUND
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Glenwood 20-22-13
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 4A Region 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 21-18-21
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Boone 25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-24
Kaylie Baker had 13 assists and seven digs, and Ashlyn Herrig added 11 digs for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.
Other Iowa Class 4A Region 2
Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-18-17
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-16
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-22-25 Falls City 17-18-25-14
Natalie Hedlund had 15 kills and seven blocks, Emilee Caudill posted 19 digs and Claire Martin had 43 assists for East Atchison. Lexi Gibler chipped in four aces for the Wolves.
Other Area Missouri
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 5-10-9
St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1
AREA NEBRASKA
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-21-13
Arely Cabrales had a double-double with 17 assists and 12 digs, and Ashley Beethe posted nine digs, seven kills and three blocks for Johnson County Central. Harley Lubben pitched in five kills and four blocks, Bailee Sterup added six kills and Daisy Ortiz finished with five digs and two aces.
Other Area Nebraska
Blair 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-16-18
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Louisville 14-5-12
Yutan 25-13-25-25 Palmyra 22-25-23-22
Fort Calhoun 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-19-17
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-14-19
Freeman 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 15-18-16
Archbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 9-11-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 26-21-25 Johnson-Brock 24-25-23
Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 17-8
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 15-10
Sterling Southern
Sterling Tri County