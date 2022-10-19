(KMAland) -- Kuemper, East Mills, Sidney, Stanton, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, SW Valley, SE Warren, Glidden-Ralston and Ankeny Christian advanced in regional volleyball action on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — QUARTERFINALS
Stanton 21-25-25-28 Westwood 25-20-19-26
Lauren and Marleigh Johnson had 12 kills each for Stanton while Jenna Stephens added 10 kills and three blocks. Marleigh Johnson had 29 digs, Leah Sandin had 25 digs and Elly McDonald finished with 16 assists. Brooklyn Silva also had 13 assists, and April Vanderholm served four aces.
Riverside 25-25-25 St. Albert 15-16-16
View the complete recap from Riverside’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A Region 1
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25 Woodbine 10-13-18
Remsen St. Mary’s 25-26-25 River Valley 17-24-16
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Audubon 11-10-9
Ankeny Christian’s Katie Quick had 22 assists and eight aces while Carley Craighead and Anna Weathers added eight kills apiece. Macey Nehring served five aces for the Eagles.
Mattie Nielsen had five kills, Madi Steckler posted four winners and Audrey Jensen pitched in 12 digs for Audubon.
Tri-Center 25-25-25 CAM 15-21-14
Meya Wingert had 33 assists while Emile Sorenson finished with 10 kills and three aces for Tri-Center. Mikenzie Brewer added 10 kills and three blocks, Avilyn Killpack had 15 digs and Isah VanArsdol posted 10 digs. Kaitlin Kozeal served three aces for the Trojans.
Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-8-13
Find the complete recap from Sidney’s win linked here.
East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 16-18-12
Emily Williams had 11 kills and 17 digs while Miah Urban posted 29 assists to lead East Mills in the sweep. Evy Stoakes added eight blocks and nine kills for the Wolverines.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 St. Edmond 14-15-9
Bishop Garrigan 28-25-18-25-15 George-Little Rock 30-17-25-18-11
AGWSR 25-25-25 North Iowa 16-20-19
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Bend-Mallard 19-20-17
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
North Tama 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 13-8-0
Waterloo Christian 25-25-25 HLV 14-10-10
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Murray 8-13-15
Earlham 26-25-25 Diagonal 24-14-16
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 Moravia 11-8-9
Winfield-Mt. Union 25-25-25 Wapello 20-15-20
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 Sigourney 21-9-17
WACO 25-25-25 North Mahaska 17-14-13
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 AHSTW 12-6-16
Henley Arbaugh led Missouri Valley with 13 assists and three blocks while Maya Contreraz added 10 assists and nine kills and Ava Hilts posted nine kills and seven digs.
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 21-21-17
Charles Larsen had 13 kills, and Ryanne Mullen pitched in 20 assists for Southwest Valley in the win. Tierney Dalton posted six kills and three blocks, and Haidyn Top led with 11 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 25-23-25-25 Underwood 16-25-20-18
Kuemper’s Macy Simons finished with 17 assists and eight digs while Lauren Boell, Frannie Glynn and Brianna Wittrock all posted nine kills apiece. Glynn added five blocks, Sophie Badding had seven kills and four blocks and Ashlyn Badding passed out 18 assists for the Knights.
Alizabeth Jacobsen topped Underwood with 17 kills while Aliyah Humphrey had 11 winners and 17 digs. Delaney Ambrose passed out 29 assists and added four blocks and seven digs for the Eagles. Leah Hall pitched in 12 digs and Sophia Fielder had 11 digs.
Other Iowa Class 2A Region 3
Treynor 25-25-25 ACGC 11-18-10
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25 Central Decatur 8-11-8
Mediapolis 25-25-26-25 Danville 21-20-28-13
West Burlington 25-25-25 Van Buren County 13-8-9
Pella Christian 25-20-25-25 Pleasantville 13-5-13-20
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Van Meter 25-25-25 Clarinda 14-22-15
Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s loss at KMA’s Local Sports News Page
Other Iowa Class 3A Region 3
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-16-14