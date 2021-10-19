(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Sioux City North advanced in regional play while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Plattsmouth, Syracuse, Conestoga & Elmwood-Murdock were other winners in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
4A-1: Lewis Central 25-25-25 LeMars 11-15-13 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-13-14
Claire Martin had 24 assists and six aces, and Natalie Hedlund added 11 kills to lead East Atchison. Sophia Martin pitched in 10 digs for the Wolves in the win.
MO: South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-5-9
Riley Linville and Piper Hunt had four kills each, and Reagan Hagey and Kayelyn Edmondson added seven assists apiece for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 First Round
Lewis Central 25-25-25 LeMars 11-15-13
Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-14-22
Iowa Class 4A Region 2 First Round
ADM 25-25-25 Creston 11-17-13
Dallas Center-Grimes 25-25-25 Perry 15-15-7
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 8-17-17
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-13-14
Rock Port 17-25-23-25-15 Mound City 25-16-25-14-10
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-5-9
St. Pius X 25-25-25 Maryville 23-15-13
Douglas County West 25-18-25 Plattsmouth 16-25-16
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 13-17
Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 16-20
Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-23-23
Yutan 25-25-25 Palmyra 12-13-23
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 16-20-9
Conestoga 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 20-14-18
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Freeman 19-11-15
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-19
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23
Johnson-Brock Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic Lewiston
Lourdes Central Catholic Pawnee City
Southern 24-25-25 Sterling 26-21-19
Sterling Tri County