(KMAland) -- Wins for Kuemper, Stanton, CAM, Riverside, Lo-Ma, CR-B, Tri-Center, Lenox, SWV, East Union, CD, Glidden-Ralston and more in the opening night of the volleyball tournament trail.
3A-4: Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 4-19-12
3A-4: Clarinda 22-21-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-25-21-18-10
1A-2: St. Albert 25-25-28 Sidney 19-13-26
3A-2: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 OABCIG 10-17-13
Ashlyn Badding had 36 assists and three aces while Julia Mikkelsen posted 15 kills. Kenya Prescott had a team-high 20 digs, and Kenzie Schon finished with 17 digs. Frannie Glynn pitched in three blocks for the Knights.
1A-4: Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-12
Tara Peterson led Stanton with 20 kills and four aces while Jenna Stephens slammed in 11 winners. Nicole Vorhies had 21 assists on the night.
Riley Jensen led Essex with nine digs.
1A-4: CAM 25-25-25 Griswold 14-13-21
Taylor Bower had 20 assists while Mallarie Peach, Eve Steffensen and Mallory Behken all had three blocks apiece for CAM. Marissa Spieker chipped in 11 digs, and Maddy McKee had a team-high six kills.
1A-2: Riverside 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-14-18
Kenna Ford led Riverside with 24 assists and 14 digs while Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell had nine kills and Ella Hensley finished with eight winners. Veronica Andrusyshyn pitched in six kills and 13 digs, and Madison Baldwin added 12 digs.
1A-2: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 9-10-10
Ashlyn Doiel had 21 assists and three aces while Courtney Ohl added six kills and six aces to lead Logan-Magnolia.
1A-2: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Audubon 17-15-21
Cassidy Baker finished with a double-double for Coon Rapids-Bayard, passing out 25 assists and scooping 10 digs. Alaya Betts added nine kills while Brynn Bass (14 digs) and Chloe Parkis (13) combined for 27 digs.
Aleah Hermansen had seven assists, and Mattie Nielsen finished with eight digs for Audubon.
2A-3: Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 West Central Valley 16-25-17-14
Presley Pogge had 15 digs, 10 kills and three blocks while Miranda Ring added 33 assists and three aces for Tri-Center. Marissa Ring posted 11 digs, and Mikenzie Brewer posted five blocks.
1A-5: Lenox 25-25-25 Bedford 19-20-18
TJ Stoaks had 11 kills and three blocks, and Jordan England added seven blocks of her own for Lenox. Lauren Christensen pitched in 22 assists, and Cassidy Nelson had 27 digs.
1A-5: Southwest Valley 25-16-25-17-16 Murray 23-25-19-25-14
Isabelle Inman had a big night with 48 assists with Marah Larsen and Samantha Larsen finished with 12 kills each. Samantha Larsen added four blocks, Kyli Aldrich had nine kills and three blocks and Norah Lund finished with 20 digs for Southwest Valley.
Maggie Haer added 12 digs, and Ryanne Mullen served in 12 aces for the Timberwolves in the win.
Murray’s Jayda Chew had 31 assists, Twila Barber pitched in 11 kills, 17 digs and four aces and Kinzee Eggers had a big night at the net with 11 solo blocks.
1A-5: East Union 25-25-25 Diagonal 12-14-22
Elizabeth Hardy passed out 18 assists, Kaitlyn Mitchell had eight kills and Mallory Raney, Mikala Sanson and Karah Kirkland added three aces each for East Union.
2A-3: Central Decatur 25-25-25 Interstate 35 21-20-19
Mara Dykes toped Central Decatur with 16 assists, 12 digs and five aces, and Addiston Graham had a team-high eight kills.
1A-2: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 19-21-17
Kim Daily led Glidden-Ralston with 30 assists, including many to Morgan Koehler, who slammed in 15 winners.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 1 — First Round
Westwood 25-25-25 West Harrison 11-18-10
Siouxland Christian 25-25-25 Whiting 8-11-9
Kingsley-Pierson 25-25-25 River Valley 20-22-13
MMCRU 25-25-25 Woodbury Central 11-20-8
George Little-Rock 25-25-17-25 Trinity Christian 20-23-25-23
Akron-Westfield 25-25-25 Remsen St. Mary’s 18-23-19
HMS 26-18-25-25 Harris-Lake Park 24-25-19-19
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Woodbine 25-21-15-25-15 Ar-We-Va 21-25-25-18-11
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 9-10-10
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 19-21-17
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Audubon 17-15-21
Riverside 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-14-18
St. Albert 25-25-28 Sidney 19-13-26
Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Clarksville 25-25-25 Rockford 10-16-16
AGWSR 25-25-25 Colo-Nesco 13-14-8
Paton-Churdan 22-19-25-27-15 St. Edmond 25-25-15-25-6
North Butler 25-25-25 West Hancock 14-6-10
Newman Catholic 25-27-25 North Iowa 20-25-25
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25 GTRA 14-11-16
Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-12
CAM 25-25-25 Griswold 14-13-21
Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 11-12-9
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-9-17
North Tama 25-20-25-25 GMG 19-25-20-19
BCLUW 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 17-8-22
Lynnville-Sully 25-17-25-25 Baxter 13-25-23-16
Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
East Union 25-25-25 Diagonal 12-14-22
Lenox 25-25-25 Bedford 19-20-18
Southwest Valley 25-16-25-17-16 Murray 23-25-19-25-14
New London def. Moulton-Udell (no contest)
Moravia 26-25-25 Seymour 24-22-7
Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 15-18-14
Melcher-Dallas 25-23-25-25 Wayne 13-25-15-16
Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
North Mahaska 25-25-26 Twin Cedars 21-18-24
WACO 25-25-25 Sigourney 13-16-9
English Valleys 25-25-25 Tri-County 22-9-17
Libson 25-25-25 Keota 7-12-11
Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 Wapello 14-10-7
Highland 25-25-25 Lone Tree 19-11-9
Class 2A Region 2 — First Round
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 West Monona 15-11-22
Rock Valley 25-25-25 West Sioux 18-19-14
Class 2A Region 3 — First Round
Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 West Central Valley 16-25-17-14
Central Decatur 25-25-25 Interstate 35 21-20-19
Class 2A Region 4 — First Round
IKM-Manning 25-23-25-25 Ogden 22-25-13-13
South Hamilton 25-25-25 Eagle Grove 7-17-11
Class 3A Region 2 — First Round
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 OABCIG 10-17-13
MOC-Floyd Valley 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-16-21
Humboldt 25-25-25 Algona 6-14-20
Greene County 25-23-25-15-15 Southeast Valley 23-25-16-25-12
Class 3A Region 4 — First Round
Red Oak 25-25-25 Shenandoah 4-19-12
Clarinda 22-21-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-25-21-18-10
Knoxville 25-25-25 Clarke 5-9-9
Centerville 25-25-25 Chariton 10-19-14
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
East Buchanan 25-23-25-25 Rock Port 21-25-15-20
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic
Ralston 27-25 Nebraska City 25-18
Auburn 24-22-25-25-15 Plattsmouth 26-25-19-16-12
Falls City 25-25-25 Weeping Water 12-7-15