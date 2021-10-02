(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Missouri Valley won tournaments to highlight Saturday's KMAland volleyball action.
TJ Tournament
Missouri Valley won the tournament with a flawless day. The Lady Reds capped their day with a two-set win over Treynor, led by seven kills from Ella Myler. Myler had 32 kills and 27 digs in four sets while Ava Hilts had 23 kills and Chloe Larsen added 11 winners. Maya Contreraz set them up with 53 assists and 39 digs.
Treynor took second behind 29 kills from Maddie Lewis. Emma Flathers passed out 71 assists and served six aces and Delaney Simpson had 33 digs. Natalie Simpson posted 15 kills for the Cardinals.
Tri-Center Tournament
Red Oak won the tournament after a 5-0 day while Tri-Center went 4-1 with their only loss coming to Red Oak. Atlantic was 2-3 with victories over IKM-Manning and Westwood. IKM-Manning finished the day 0-5.
Marissa Ring led Tri-Center with 23 kills and 29 digs while Emile Sorenson added 20 winners. Tatum Carlson had 37 digs and Miranda Ring added 27 digs to go along with her 69 assists.
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Glenwood saw their impressive win streak come to an end after a 2-3 the day. The Rams recorded wins over Gilbert and Waukee. View the full scoreboard below.
Urbandale Tournament
AL went 2-3 with wins over Des Moines Lincoln and LeMars while Lewis Central finished the day 1-2 with a victory on Dallas Center-Grimes.
Madrid Tournament
Ankeny Christian finished a 5-0 day with a nail-biting three-set win over Webster City in the finals. Wayne, meanwhile, was 0-3 in pool play. Check out the scoreboard below.
River Valley Tournament
Alta-Aurelia took first place with a 4-0 day. Remsen, St. Marys was 3-1 to take second and Boyer Valley was third at 2-2 while River Valley and Woodbury Central were fourth and fifth at 1-3 and 0-4, respectively.
Johnson County Central Tournament
Falls City was second after falling to Thayer Central in the finals to conclude a 2-1 day. Lourdes Central Catholic took third and Johnson County Central finished sixth.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (10/2)
TJ Tournament
POOL A
Missouri Valley 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 18-16
Missouri Valley 25-18-25 St. Albert 21-25-6
Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 10-14
St. Albert 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 9-15
St. Albert 25-25 Shenandoah 8-17
Shenandoah 27-23-16 Thomas Jefferson 25-25-14
POOL B
Treynor 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 12-13
Treynor 25-25 Siouxland Christian 5-17
Treynor 25-25 ADM 16-17
ADM 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-23
Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Siouxland Christian 21-18
BRACKET PLAY
CHAMPIONSHIP: Missouri Valley 25-25 Treynor 23-16
CONSOLATION: St. Albert 25-25 ADM 22-14
Tri-Center Tournament
Red Oak 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 10-14
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-12
Red Oak 21-21 Atlantic 12-5
Red Oak 21-19-15 Westwood 14-21-10
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 19-19
Tri-Center 21-21 Atlantic 18-17
Tri-Center 21-19 Lawton Bronson 21-6
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 1-15
Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 7-8
Atlantic 21-21 IKM-Manning 9-15
Atlantic 21-20-15 Westwood 14-22-13
Lawton Bronson 20-21-15 Atlantic 22-14-5
Lawton Bronson 21-21 IKM-Manning 5-8
Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-17
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Glenwood 21-21 Gilbert 11-15
Glenwood 21-19-15 Waukee 15-21-11
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 17-15
Western Christian 21-26 Glenwood 15-24
North Polk 13-21-15 Glenwood 21-14-10
Urbandale Tournament
POOL A
Lewis Central 19-21-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-13-7
Urbandale 21-22 Lewis Central 18-20
POOL B
Sioux City North 21-21 Ames 16-18
Indianola 21-21 Sioux City North 16-17
Sioux City North 22-22-15 Southeast Polk 24-20-11
POOL C
Ankeny Centennial 12-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 15-10
POOL D
Johnston 21-21 LeMars 16-17
Waukee Northwest 21-21 LeMars 18-8
LeMars 21-21 Des Moines East 18-18
BRACKET PLAY
Urbandale 22-25-15 Sioux City North 20-21-11
Pella 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 6-17
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 LeMars 18-16
Indianola 21-25-15 Lewis Central 25-22-10
Dallas Center-Grimes 26-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 28-16-6
Madrid Tournament
POOL PLAY
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Van Meter 9-17
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Wayne 6-5
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Hampton-Dumont 8-13
Van Meter 21-21 Wayne 11-17
Hampton Dumont 12-22-15 Wayne 21-20-8
BRACKET PLAY
Semis: Ankeny Christian 21-21 Madrid 6-7
Championship: Ankeny Christian 15-27-16 Webster City 21-25-14
Pleasantville Tournament
PCM 22-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 20-20
Southeast Warren 21-21 PCM 15-12
River Valley Tournament
Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 10-14
Remsen, St. Marys 21-21 Boyer Valley 9-6
Boyer Valley 12-21-18 River Valley 21-14-16
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbury Central 9-6
Greene County Tournament
Stanton 21-21 Grinnell 12-19
South Hardin 21-21 Stanton 15-18
Boone 23-24 Stanton 21-22
Stanton 21-21 Des Moines Hoover 9-11
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Savannah 25-25 East Atchison 21-21
Raymond Central Tournament
Fairbury 25-25 Nebraska City 21-13
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 25-17-15
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-8
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12-25-25 Auburn 25-10-21
Johnson County Central Tournament
POOL PLAY
Thayer Central 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-13
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 12-25-23
Thayer Central 25-24-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-26-18
Falls City 25-25 HTRS 13-11
Falls City 25-15-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-25-19
BRACKET PLAY
5th Place: HTRS 25-14-26 Johnson County Central 21-25-24
3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 28-12-20
CHAMPIONSHIP: Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 18-21
Fort Calhoun Tournament
West Point-Beemer 25-25 Conestoga 19-11
Conestoga 2 Fort Calhoun 0
Johnson Brock 2 Fort Calhoun 0
Regular Season
Syracuse 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13-12-22