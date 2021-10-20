(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Kuemper, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Southeast Warren, SW Valley, CAM, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Ankeny Christian and Lamoni all advanced in regional volleyball action on Wednesday.
3A-4: Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Clarinda 13-10-18 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
2A-5: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 North Union 14-17-18
Ashlyn Badding passed out 41 assist, and Kenzie Schon finished with 15 kills for Kuemper Catholic. Sophie Badding pitched in 10 kills and three blocks for the Knights.
1A-2: Sidney 25-25-25 Stanton 22-5-12 (On KMA 960)
1A-2: Tri-Center 25-25-21-25 East Mills 14-20-25-5 (On KMAX-Stream)
1A-2: Riverside 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 13-20-21
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 16 kills and three blocks, Ayla Richardson passed out 25 assists and Izzy Bluml posted 12 kills for Riverside in the win. Carly Henderson tallied 10 digs for the Bulldogs.
Leah Cooper led Boyer Valley with 10 kills and 13 digs, Lauren Malone passed out 19 assists and Kristen Neilsen had 10 digs.
2A-2: Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 9-16-12
Maddie Lewis had a big match with 10 kills, nine digs and four aces, and Emma Flathers posted 29 assists for Treynor.
2A-2: Missouri Valley 22-25-25-23-15 Underwood 25-16-16-25-12
Missouri Valley outlasted Underwood behind 30 assists, 22 digs and four blocks from Maya Contreraz. Henley Arbaugh (20 assists, 11 digs), Ava Hilts (20 kills, 12 digs) and Ella Myler (18 kills, 13 digs) also had double-doubles, and Addi Huegli pitched in 28 digs.
Delaney Ambrose topped Underwood with 35 assists, 20 digs and three blocks while Aliyah Humphrey added 16 kills and 16 digs. Alizabeth Jacobsen posted 14 kills and three blocks, Cassidy Cunningham had 10 kills and three blocks and Lesley Morales-Foote finished with 18 digs. Leah Hall tallied 11 digs and Chloe Clawson had four blocks for the Eagles.
1A-3: Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Audubon 11-21-17
Katie Quick led Ankeny Christian Academy with 27 assists and nine kills while Carley Craighead added 10 kills and Riese Gjerde posted 16 digs.
Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen finished with seven kills and six assists, Kylee Hartl posted 15 digs and Jaci Christensen had 12 digs.
2A-3: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Panorama 13-20-12
Norah Lund topped Southwest Valley with 10 digs, six kills and five aces while Ryanne Mullen had 21 assists. Charlee Larsen posted six kills, and Samantha Larsen had three blocks.
2A-3: ACGC 25-27-25 Nodaway Valley 20-25-16
Maddax DeVault reached 1,000 career digs and 750 career kills in the Nodaway Valley loss.
