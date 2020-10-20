(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City North advanced in tournament trail play while Missouri and Nebraska had plenty of action in regular season play on Tuesday.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund and Ella Rolf had six kills each while Brynnan Poppa added 18 assists and Emilee Caudill had five aces. Sophia Martin pitched in 11 digs.
Saryn Brown led North Nodaway with 28 assists and three kills, and Jacquelyn Cline added six aces.
Krista Hart passed out 33 assists to lead Nodaway-Holt in the victory. Shaina Culp had 16 kills, eight digs, five blocks and five aces, and Payton Walker pitched in 10 winners.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Spencer 25-25-22-25 LeMars 16-19-25-20
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Storm Lake 11-10-13
Class 4A Region 2 — First Round
Winterset 25-25-25 Creston 17-19-13
Lewis Central 25-25-25 ADM 15-16-15
Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 20-9-17
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-14-15
Mound City at Rock Port
West Nodaway 3 Union Star 0
Nodaway-Holt 25-20-25-17-16 South Holt 17-25-13-25-14
Maryville 3 St. Pius X 0
Auburn 3 Johnson County Central 2
Blair 27-25-25 Nebraska City 25-18-23
Malcolm 25-25-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-18-24
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun
Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (at Humboldt-TRS)
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 15-22
Douglas County West 25-25 Plattsmouth 18-20
Plattsmouth 25-25 Louisville 20-18
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Lewiston 10-15
Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Pawnee City 25-13-20
Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 21-15-21
Yutan 22-25-20-26-15 Palmyra 25-10-25-24-9