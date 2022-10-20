(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and Maryville moved on in postseason volleyball action on Thursday in KMAland.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Norwalk 25-21-23-25-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-25-25-20-9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Alexa Trover finished with 22 kills while Breanna VanDenTop added 14 and Cam Obbinkn pitched in 10. Aussie Obbink passed out 50 assists, and Elen Pruett tallied a team-best 20 digs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-19-25 Lewis Central 22-20-25-18
Check out the complete recap from Ryan Matheny linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/bishop-heelan-takes-down-lc-to-move-into-regional-final/article_3ccde344-50ed-11ed-9670-ab7ccafd12bf.html
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Abraham Lincoln 25-26-25 Southeast Polk 16-24-13
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 5A Region 1
Ankeny 25-25-25 Des Moines Lincoln 6-7-5
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-13-11
Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-15-21-16 Sioux City East 22-22-25-25-14
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Dowling Catholic 21-25-25-25 Ottumwa 25-10-13-15
Sioux City North 3 Waukee 1
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Maryville 25-25-25 Lafayette 14-20-13
Chillicothe 25-25-18-25 Savannah 20-20-25-23
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 25-25-25 Louisville 12-12-12
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 18-17-22
Seward 3 Ashland-Greenwood 1